Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Celeb couples' wedding plans have changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but their love is as strong as ever
Issa Rae & Louis Diame
The Insecure star, 36, revealed that she married longtime beau Diame on July 25, sharing glamorous photos from her destination wedding on Instagram. She tagged the post's location as Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which is a commune in the South of France.
In the wedding photos, Rae smiled in her custom Vera Wang gown, as well as in romantic snapshots with her new husband, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.
"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."
Gabriel Jagger & Anouk Winzenried
Jagger, son of Mick Jagger, wed Swiss socialite Winzenried over the July 24 weekend. The couple released an official portrait of the seemingly quiet ceremony in London.
The portrait appears to be the only public image of the ceremony, which is typical of the couple, who tends to keep their relationship under wraps.
Both of Jagger's parents — the Rolling Stones lead singer and model Jerry Hall — were in attendance, according to the Daily Mail.
Brianne Howey & Matt Ziering
The Ginny & Georgia actress wed fiancé Matt Ziering on July 24 in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.
"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey told PEOPLE.
"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she added of the event, which was attended by just over 100 guests.
Lady Kitty Spencer & Michael Lewis
The 30-year-old niece of Princess Diana wed the millionaire, 62, in front of friends and family at a luxurious ceremony over the July 24 weekend at Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati, Italy.
The bride wore an intricate Dolce and Gabbana gown for the special occasion, with the luxury fashion house posting a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion-making gown on their Instagram.
Joining Kitty on her special day were her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken walked her down the aisle, according to Daily Mail.
Jenna Uskowitz & David Stanley
The Glee star and Stanley wed on July 24 in an outdoor ceremony in a Los Angeles, with Brides getting an exclusive first look at the romantic nuptials — and their gorgeous wedding portrait.
"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," the actress told Brides. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."
For her special day, Ushkowitz wore an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.
Carson Boatman & Julana Dizon
Days of Our Lives actor Boatman is officially a married man.
Boatman, 27, wed model Dizon on July 23 at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, near where he grew up.
"We're ecstatic," Boatman told PEOPLE exclusively of his nuptials. "We couldn't be happier. It's been a long year and so we're excited to kind of get it behind us and top it off with us tying the knot."
The happy couple first met in 2016 in Los Angeles, when their mutual gym trainer played "matchmaker" and set them up for a dinner date. "And the rest is history," Boatman says.
Ellie Monahan & Mark Dobrosky
Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan said "I do" with a bang!
Monahan tied the knot with Dobrosky on July 4 at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York.
Looking back at her wedding, she told PEOPLE that between the delicious food, unforgettable music and heartfelt speeches from family members, there are "too many" special moments to count.
Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker
The radio host and Parker said "I do" in front of their loved ones and at their Nashville-area home on July 17.
"We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'" Bones, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively of deciding to hold the wedding in their backyard.
The couple, who were introduced through mutual friends and began dating a few months before the pandemic hit in March 2020, wrote their own vows and were married by Parker's childhood music minister, Jeff Elkins.
Music industry guests included country stars Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, as well as Dan + Shay, who performed for the couple's first dance.
Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan
After a three-year engagement, the former NBA player wed Govan on July 17 at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. The pair, who began dating in 2015, pushed back their April 2020 wedding one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day," Govan, 36, told PEOPLE. "There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are."
Family played a large role in the special day, with Govan's brother Eric officiating the ceremony.
"After almost two years of waiting here, we are — and we couldn't be happier," said the bride.
Naomi Cooke & Martin Johnson
The Runaway June singer-songwriter said "I do" to Martin Johnson, lead singer of The Night Game and Boys Like Girls at the Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Rangeley, Maine.
"We got married!!!" Cooke, 31, revealed on Instagram on July 13. "Over the weekend a small but might fortress of friends and family held hands in a circle around us as we turned the page into a brand new chapter of life as husband and wife."
In a second post, the "Head Over Heels" singer added, "Johnsons party of 2!!! Parent Trap/Summer Camp themed wedding ✅"
Emma Bunton & Jade Jones
On July 13, Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice, surprised fans with the happy news that she and fiancé Jade Jones had tied the knot! The longtime loves have been together for 21 years and are parents to sons Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.
The singer shared a photo from their intimate ceremony, captioning it, "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️." The pair got engaged in 2011.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
The longtime loves have tied the knot! Stefani and Shelton said "I do" on July 3, more than eight months after their engagement in October 2020, PEOPLE confirmed.
Page Six first posted photos of what looked to be intimate, at-home wedding festivities at the country singer's Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma. On July 5, Stefani confirmed the happy news, sharing a series of romantic shots from their nuptials on Instagram, writing, "dreams do come true."
Carson Daly officiated for the couple, and shared details about the ceremony on Today. "It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," he said. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."
Courtney Roker & Wesley Laga
Al Roker's eldest daughter Courtney tied the knot with her now-husband on June 4 at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.
Courtney and Wesley, who got engaged in April 2020, said "I do" in front of family and friends, including many of Roker's Today co-hosts.
"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," the new bride captioned a series of photos, including one snap of her father-daughter dance.
"I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone," Courtney continued. "My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband's dance moves aint too shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️"
Bella Robertson & Jacob Mayo
The Duck Dynasty star married fiancé Jacob Mayo on June 5, PEOPLE confirmed.
18-year-old Bella, the youngest daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, got engaged to Mayo in November after six months of dating.
"6.5.21 was easily the best day of my life. i love you forever and ever," Bella captioned a pair of photos of the newlyweds on Instagram.
Chris Rogers & Katie Cashman
Country singer Rogers, who is one half of the duo Southerland, and his biotech entrepreneur bride tied the knot at Front Porch Farms in Charlotte, Tennessee, on May 29 — and PEOPLE had all the exclusive details.
For the couple, an outdoor venue "was a must" for their big day. They had an outdoor ceremony, cocktail hour by the pool and indoor/outdoor access for the reception, which was all planned by Sarah Patton with Social Bliss Events.
Rogers and Cashman first started dating six years ago, after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party at Acme Feed & Seed in downtown Nashville. Cashman said she knew Rogers was "the one" when she brought him home to meet her family about five months in.
Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds
The U.K. Prime Minister wed his fiancée in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London on May 29.
A spokesperson for Johnson, 56, confirmed the marriage in a statement to a number of outlets, including NBC News and NPR. They added that the pair will have a larger celebration next summer.
"The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,'' said the spokesperson. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."
The Sun reported that guests were invited to the surprise ceremony — which was initially set for July 2022 — at the last minute.
Caila Quinn & Nick Burrello
The Bachelor alum tied the knot with her fiancé on May 30 in Sarasota, Florida, Us Weekly first reported.
Quinn revealed that they had wed in an Instagram post that showed off her engagement and wedding ring in side-by-side shots in a bathtub. "Same tub, different last name 💍🥰," she captioned the photos. "From the morning after we got engaged to the morning after we tied the knot!! Feeling a sense of peace for how perfectly effortless, easy, memorable, and meaningful the day was ✨."
The newlywed added, "Love to every single person that was a part of it, especially my new husband! I love you @nickburrello."
The pair's wedding was previously postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Us Weekly.
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale
The country singer and his fiancée said "I do" on May 27 at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, PEOPLE confirmed.
The "Best Shot" crooner, 34, and Gale, a nurse, celebrated their nuptials with family and friends, including fellow country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.
The newlyweds are parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 14 months, as well as Aadyn, Allen's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship. Their wedding was previously set for last year, and later postponed due to the pandemic.
Hannah Ellis & Nick Wayne
The two country singers tied the knot at Reba McEntire's former home, the Estate at Cherokee Dock, in Lebanon, Tennessee, on May 23 — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.
Ahead of the big day, Ellis told PEOPLE that she dreamed of having an outdoor wedding her "entire life." "When we saw the backyard overlooking the water at Cherokee Dock we knew it was the perfect place for us," she said.
With its "beautiful" outdoor area and a "spacious and open room" for the reception, the venue also helped ease Ellis' concerns about COVID-19.
Victoria Caputo & Michael Mastrandrea
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo's daughter Victoria married Mastrandrea on May 22. The nuptials took place at Our Lady of Mercy church in Hicksville, New York on Long Island.
The happy couple released butterflies after the ceremony, before moving the party to the rooftop of Hudson House in Jersey City for the waterfront reception, complete with views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. In addition to the obligatory cake photo, they shared a New York style pizza pie, using the hashtag "#pizzamyheart."
Armando Rubio & Kenneth Niedermeier
90 Day Fiancé stars Rubio and Niedermeier are married!
The first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise wed at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, on May 22, PEOPLE exclusively announced.
"It's been a long time coming and we're very happy. We're excited to finally be here," Kenneth told PEOPLE about their big day.
"It was a battle in many ways, and so it's surreal to finally be able to get married," added Armando about their nuptials, which they were forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez
The pop star is officially headed down "Honeymoon Avenue!" Grande has tied the knot with fiancé Gomez, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 17.
"They got married," Grande's rep said. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Grande, 27, surprised fans with news of her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent, in December when she shared a shot of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." The pair first started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas
The This Is Us star "recently" married his former The Young and the Restless costar, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on May 17.
The newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16, where their wedding rings caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.
They first went public with their relationship on Instagram on New Year's Eve, after a source confirmed to PEOPLE last June that Pernas, 31, and Hartley, 44, had been dating "for several weeks."
Rumors that the pair had wed first began in early May, when they were spotted each wearing a ring on their left hand in photos obtained by Page Six.
Jillian Cardarelli & Brian Parker
The country singer and sports agent wed on May 15 in a "romantic" wedding in Tennessee.
As their guests proceeded to dine on scrumptious dinner entrees such as Tuscan chicken and filet provided by Kathy's Sugar and Spice Catering, the glowing couple proceeded to saunter onto the dance floor, where they were greeted by none other than country star Lee Brice.
"The first dance was extremely special to us because Lee was there to sing his No. 1 hit song, 'I Don't Dance,' which is our song," said Cardarelli, who also treated guests with cocktail music provided by Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tom Yankton. "That was amazing just by itself. In addition, this song is special to me because I opened for Lee the very night it went No. 1 on the country charts."
Cal Campbell & Kayla Thornton
Country legend Glen Campbell's son, Cal tied the knot with fiancée Thornton in Hawaii on May 14, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.
With just eight guests in attendance — including mom Kim Campbell and her boyfriend Dr. Russell Sheppel, Cal's sister, Ashley Campbell, Thornton's parents, Bodley and Karen Thornton, and longtime friend Stephen Banks — the couple said "I do" on Lahaina's Baby Beach.
Drew Baldridge & Katherine Kraus
The "She's Somebody's Daughter" singer-songwriter wed the model and dental treatment coordinator at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on May 7.
The couple, who wrote their own vows, were married by Baldridge's cousin Christopher Tanner, who is a pastor. "It's gonna be really special to have him do our wedding because he's seen me and Katie's journey since the beginning," the singer told PEOPLE exclusively.
He added that he felt "lucky" that the pair's plans weren't hugely impacted by the pandemic.
"We did have to keep our guest list smaller than we may have otherwise wanted, but luckily there weren't any major wedding plans that were affected," he said.
Kat Timpf & Cameron Friscia
Fox News personality Timpf and Friscia tied the knot on May 1 in a ceremony officiated by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who hosts Kennedy on Fox Business.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Timpf revealed that the couple "had the option to make the wedding whatever we wanted," including having a neon sign at the altar that read "'Til Death" and opting to walk down the aisle to Adam Sandler's "I Wanna Grow Old With You" from The Wedding Singer.
"I think the vibe of the wedding was that everyone was definitely really happy for me, but also there was an element of shock, even for me, that this was truly happening," said Timpf, who first shared the news on Instagram and Twitter. "I am so excited to continue to grow with [Cameron] and have the best time doing it."
Alex Drummond & Mauricio Scott
Ree Drummond's daughter tied the knot with her fiancé at the family's Oklahoma ranch on May 1.
The Pioneer Woman blogger and her husband Ladd were in attendance at their oldest child's lavish ceremony, as were their three youngest children: Todd, 16, Bryce, 18, Jamar, 18, and Paige, 21.
"Married!!" Paige wrote alongside a selfie of herself with the newlywed bride and groom inside the reception.
Alex, 23, and Scott first met during their freshman year of college at Texas A&M University. The couple announced their engagement in August 2020.
Elizabeth Lail & Nieku Manshadi
The You star is married! Lail, 29, said "I do" to fiancé Manshadi in an intimate ceremony at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, on April 24, she revealed in a feature published in Brides.
"We planned everything with COVID in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time," she told the outlet. "We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."
Ultimately, the wedding was attended by just 22 guests — many of whom were vaccinated, she added.
The couple, who first met at a mutual friend's party, got engaged last August while away for the weekend in Montauk, according to the actress.
Dalen Spratt & Stacey Nicole Lee
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out star Spratt is a married man.
Spratt wed former Miss Michigan USA Lee at the Ashton Gardens in Atlanta on April 21, PEOPLE exclusively announced.
"It was purely magical," the couple told PEOPLE of their special day. "The ceremony was in a small chapel with large windows, greenery and candles everywhere. The room was filled with the love and support of our closest family and friends."
"The chapel was filled with live string music followed by an operatic rendition of the Lord's Prayer," the pair added, noting that they exchanged traditional vows.
The ceremony was attended by 92 of the couple's loved ones, including former NFL player Willie Colon, actor Anthony Dalton, restaurateur Pinky Cole and Spratt's fellow Ghost Brothers costars Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey.
Kristen Kish & Bianca Dusic
Kish tied the knot with her fiancée Dusic in an intimate April 18 ceremony.
The Top Chef season 10 winner shared the big news the Monday after their backyard nuptials. The beautiful brides both wore black — Kish in a black blazer with leather sleeves layered over a white shirt, and Dusic donned a black sleeveless mock-neck dress.
"4.18.2021 - Threw on some nice clothes (my favorite blazer), headed to our backyard with our own written vows in hand, had our family with us (virtually), got all sappy, and WE DID THE DAMN THING," Kish wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie.
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk
After four years of dating — and three postponed weddings thanks to the global pandemic — Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 16 at The Olana in Dallas.
"We've been waiting for this day for a long time!" said Gates, who walked down the aisle in a princess style Watters gown (the groom wore Indochino). "I'm so happy to get married to someone I love so much."
Added Gottschalk, 30: "We're just so excited that it's finally happening. And we're going to have a wonderful future together."
Adam Wakefield & Jenny Leigh
On April 11, The Voice season 10 runner-up and the country singer and actress tied the knot at "True North," a private venue and farm owned by family friends Jim and Toni Turner, in Fairview, Tennessee.
After getting engaged last September, Leigh said that she and Wakefield — who first met at a music festival in Baltimore nearly 10 years ago — "went back and forth on the date and size of our wedding" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we got engaged in September, [we didn't know] what the coming year would look like," she explained. "Although there was a ton of family and friends that we would've loved to include, we decided to scale back to include immediate family and mostly local friends/colleagues to minimize travel and allow for the safest environment possible."
Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu
The Duggar family has gained a new member! 22-year-old Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar quietly wed Katey Nakatsu on April 3 after courting her over the past year.
"The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance," a rep for the family told PEOPLE. "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."
The aspiring politician announced the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet tribute to his new bride.
"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!"
"I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife," he continued. "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."
Kyle Chrisley & Ashleigh Nelson
Chrisley tied the knot with his fiancée Nelson on March 30 in St. Augustine, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by PEOPLE.
The document reveals the couple got the license in St. Johns County on March 29. No witnesses to the ceremony are listed on the marriage certificate.
"I've always known from the beginning that Kyle is who I would marry," Nelson told PEOPLE. "To know the Chrisleys is to love them, and Kyle is no different."
She added: "Kyle says he hopes he can be half the husband his dad is to Julie."
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy
One year after getting engaged, the Real co-host and the "Soul Survivor" rapper tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, according to Vogue.
While the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their original plan to get married overseas, Mai told the fashion magazine that they still wanted to have a small ceremony with loved ones to celebrate the moment.
The couple said they provided COVID-19 tests for everyone in attendance.
"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," she said. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife."
Jessie G & Matt
On Saturday, March 20, country singer Jessie G tied the knot with her Green Beret fiancé Matt at a Destin, Florida beachfront ceremony that was "uniquely us," Jessie told PEOPLE.
"We incorporated people and special touches that meant the world to both of us," the 30-year-old said. "The whole day was a dream come true. Not to mention the whole week leading up to the wedding I got to spend so much time with both of my grandmas helping me make all our flowers, bouquets, boutonnières and wedding cake. The entire wedding was a team effort with some amazing friends and family helping us!"
Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols
The Challenge stars Compono and Nichols are married! The two tied the knot in a private, "mini" ceremony on March 13 in Michigan.
The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and are expecting their first child together, decided to move forward with an intimate ceremony after having to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19.
"Our plan was to get married in February and have a baby immediately after. Due to COVID and having to reschedule our wedding to a year away, we decided to do things backward," Compono told PEOPLE exclusively. "Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised."
Jake Hoot & Brittney Hoyt
The singer — who won season 17 of the NBC singing competition series with coach Kelly Clarkson in 2019 — and Hoyt tied the knot at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 7.
Hoyt, a labor and delivery nurse who also runs the nonprofit The Radiant Initiative, told PEOPLE that Saddle Woods was her "dream venue." Her close friend Jacelyn, the owner of Crown and Veil Design, did all of the décor and brought the wedding to life.
Ahead of the ceremony, Hoyt and Hoot prayed together. Then to kick things off, the couple had their friend Brian Nhira lead worship to "bring the focus back to the faithfulness of the Lord."
The couple said it was "very important" to them that they wrote their own vows to each other. In addition, they each wrote vows to Hoot's 5-year-old daughter Macy (whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Lynn Steele).
Cassie Zebisch & James Schienle
The publicist, who is lifelong best friends with Christina on the Coast star Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) and has made cameos on her HGTV shows over the years, said "I do" on March 6 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.
The outdoor ceremony took place under a five-story, 100-year-old oak tree in front of close friends and family. Pastor and celebrity life coach Tim Storey officiated.
Dina Nesheiwat & Roger Raley
On Feb. 27, Scott Stapp's sister-in-law, his wife Jaclyn's sister Nesheiwat, married Raley in Lexington, Kentucky, at Cathedral of Christ the King. The socially distanced, COVID-cautious reception was held at The Kentucky Castle.
The pair met in August 2009 at LaGuardia Airport in N.Y.C. when Nesheiwat, an attorney, was in her final year of law school. They managed to stay in touch for 10 years, reconnecting in Nashville ahead of the pandemic.
Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey
The Counting On star and Spivey tied the knot on Feb. 26, the couple announced on Instagram.
Both Justin and Spivey shared a photo from their special day, alongside the caption, "2.26.21 💞."
"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."
The couple's wedding comes three months after Justin announced in November 2020 that he and Spivey were engaged. He started courting her after the pair met in the spring of 2019.
Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata
Surprise! In early March, the actor told PEOPLE he wed Riko Shibata the month prior in a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.
"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage said in a statement to PEOPLE.
"The date [Feb. 16] was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," Cage's rep told PEOPLE. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."
Kirby Bumpus & Virgil Miller
Gayle King announced the news of her daughter Bumpus' marriage to Miller on CBS This Morning on Feb. 1. She said she's been waiting to share the news since December, when the happy couple tied the knot.
The broadcast journalist said she is "over the moon" for her daughter, who got engaged to Miller in February 2019.
"Kirby really is so happy, and nothing beats when your children are happy," she told Oprah Magazine, where she is the editor-at large.
King said that because of restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family wasn't sure at first how the ceremony would happen. Luckily, Kirby's godmother Oprah Winfrey opened up her Santa Barbara home for the occasion, King told the magazine.
Erin Lim & Joshua Rhodes
The E! host quietly married fiancé Rhodes in a private wedding ceremony earlier this year, she told E! News. The two exchanged vows on Jan. 21, just four months after Rhodes popped the question.
"We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family. We wanted to keep it small. And what better way to start out the New Year?" The Rundown host told E! News. "We decided to get married in my parents' backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."
Kat Luna & Alex Garrido
American Idol alumni Luna and Garrido are married!
The contestants, who auditioned as a duo last season, tied the knot on Jan. 15 in an intimate wedding at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.
Although the couple did "significantly" reduce their guest list, keeping their nuptials small was always part of the plan.
"Everyone's safety at our wedding is extremely important to us. We want everyone to have a great time celebrating this amazing day all while being safe," Luna explained, noting that everyone in attendance "played a significant role in our lives both individually and together."
Jennifer Wayne & Austin Moody
"We Were Rich" singer Wayne — one-third of the band Runaway June — and singer-songwriter Moody tied the knot in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Jan. 9, less than two weeks after their engagement.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne and Moody opted to have a "very small" wedding ceremony on the beach with less than 20 guests, inviting only their immediate family and best friends. In early 2020, Wayne went through her own battle with COVID-19.
"We are taking COVID very seriously and have requested that all of the guests receive a recent COVID test before attending," the couple told PEOPLE ahead of their big day. "We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance."
When the pandemic calms down, Wayne said they want to have "a big party in Nashville" to celebrate with all of their friends and family.
Alexander Ludwig & Lauren Dear
On Jan. 3, the Vikings star announced on Instagram that he and fiancée Dear had eloped on top of a Utah mountain just one month after their engagement. Their pet dog, Yam, acted as their witness.
"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything," Ludwig wrote, sharing a photo of the couple in their wedding attire at The Lodge at Blue Sky's private mountain retreat, just outside of Salt Lake City.
"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And I didn't want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife," the actor continued. "Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."
Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst
Anderson married her bodyguard Hayhurst just before the new year, PEOPLE confirmed.
The Baywatch actress tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her Canadian home, according to the DailyMail.
"I'm exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told the outlet.
The Playboy model said the two had married on "on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," adding, "This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."