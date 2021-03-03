Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021

The Insecure star, 36, revealed that she married longtime beau Diame on July 25, sharing glamorous photos from her destination wedding on Instagram. She tagged the post's location as Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which is a commune in the South of France.

In the wedding photos, Rae smiled in her custom Vera Wang gown, as well as in romantic snapshots with her new husband, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."