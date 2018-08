Sheldon Cooper would be proud – making The Big Bang Theory star Parsons’ wax figure started with hundreds of measurements, more than 150 of them for the face and head alone. And Parsons is just as approving as his math-loving alter ego would be: He told PEOPLE in March 2015, “Every detail on this figure is incredibly accurate and precise. From the color of the eyes to the facial figures, you can tell how hard the artists and sculptors work to achieve such a realistic portrayal.”