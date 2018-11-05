The Nov. 6 midterm elections have garnered a lot of public service announcements from celebrities encouraging Americans to vote — including some of PEOPLE’s favorite sexy men.

Ahead of the elections (which are considered some of the most important non-presidential races in the U.S. in years), we asked a bunch of sexy men why you should vote.

“I can’t think of a sexier thing,” says Jeff Goldblum. “Vote! Please, please vote.”

“None of this works unless we all participate,” advises This Is Us star Chris Sullivan. “It doesn’t matter which way you lean,” he adds, “it only matters that you vote.”

Black Panther‘s Winston Duke says to vote is to “take your life into your own hands … Barack Obama said it perfectly: ‘If you don’t like it, don’t boo. Vote.’ “

Beyond PEOPLE’s picks, a bevy of stars are spreading the message.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt teamed up for a joint NowThis voting PSA last week to emphasize the implications the election will have on the United States:

“The future of our country will be decided this week. Elections don’t just matter when voting for president,” DiCaprio says in video.

“Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBT equality and even your ability to vote,” adds Pitt.

DiCaprio and Pitt are among the slew of celebrities and influential leaders NowThis have interviewed about voting, including former President Barack Obama, America Ferrera, Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelly Rowland.

March For Our Lives released a cheeky video in early October starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and more talking about their experiences voting for the “first time.”

Crazy Rich Asian stars Constance Wu and Jimmy O. Yang created a voting PSA hoping to increase the number of Asian-Americans going to the polls, and Michael B. Jordan documented his surprise door-to-door visits in Georgia, where he talked to African-American voters about the importance of voting.

I've been making surprise visits with @VotingWhileBLK in Georgia to talk to Black voters about how important it is to vote next Tuesday. Text VOTE to 225568 and I’ll hit you up with a message to tell you more about how you can join me ✊🏿 #VotingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/r7W8T51VMC — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 31, 2018

The celebrity attention seems to have affected young voters: voter turnout for the midterms is expected to be higher than ever among 18 to 29 year olds.

As Armie Hammer tells PEOPLE: “If you don’t get out and vote in November, you are an idiot.”

