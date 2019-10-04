Game of the Throne: Amy Schumer, Julianne Hough, Emilia Clarke and More Celebs Who Posted Pics from the Toilet

These stars really know how to get the potty started!
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 04, 2019 04:46 PM

1 of 15

Amy Schumer 

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Sometimes using the bathroom is a momentous occasion and you’ve got to document it. Like when your toddler finally uses the toilet for the first time, or when you find out you’re pregnant, like Schumer! 

2 of 15

Amy Schumer (Again)

Amy Schumer/Instagram

The comedienne is no stranger to airing out her bathroom habits. 

3 of 15

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas/Instagram; Inset: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

Jonas shared a video of himself in the bathroom while on his honeymoon with Sophie Turner. Must be nice to have poo with a view. 

4 of 15

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau/Instagram

Oh, you don’t have a mirror right in front of your toilet so that you can take a selfie? That must stink

5 of 15

AJ McLean

AJ McLean/Instagram

Using the bathroom in peace? We’re sure Backstreet Boy, McLean, wants it that way. 

6 of 15

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough/Instagram

You okay, Julianne? You’re looking a bit flush! 

7 of 15

Halle Berry 

Halle Berry/Instagram

Berry had a party on the potty when she hit 2 million followers on Instagram

8 of 15

Kaley Cuoco 

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

A girl’s gotta go when a girl’s gotta go and, in this case, Cuoco had to go while getting her hair done. 

9 of 15

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey/Instagram

Tyler Posey, more like Tyler Poo-sey! The Teen Wolf star had no problem letting his fans get up close and personal with his bathroom habits. 

10 of 15

Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs 

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

After more than a decade together, it’s good to know Mollen and Biggs still keep the magic and mystery alive. 

11 of 15

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel/Instagram

“Glamorous warm up before the final run through at the #Oscars,” the Broadway alumna captioned this photo. What? The bathroom’s got great acoustics! 

12 of 15

Emilia Clarke 

Emilia Clarke/Instagram

The Mother of Dragons finally got to sit on her throne! Too bad it’s made out of porcelain and not iron. 

13 of 15

Natalie Halcro & Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik/Instagram

So this is why girls always go to the bathroom in pairs! Halcro and Shaik couldn’t wait to get some privacy so that they could have some girl talk. 

14 of 15

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom/Instagram

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator is very particular when it comes to getting ready: “My number one step for red carpet prep is number one.”

