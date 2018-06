TMI Alert! 12 Times Celebs Overshared Like It Was NBD

In a recently resurfaced interview he gave in 2015 while appearing on The Breakfast Club, Khaled revealed that he thought it was a woman’s job to “praise the man — the king.” When asked, the deejay said that he would “never” perform oral sex on his wife — likely referencing his fiancée Nicole Tuck — but that it wouldn’t be okay if she decided she didn’t want to do the same.

Johnson, like many celebrities, felt compelled to voice his disagreement. The actor responded to a tweet quoting the interview by jokingly clearing his throat and giving his opinion on the subject.

“As a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread,” he wrote.