It’s no secret the superstar has long been a fan of the number 13, even going as far as having her mom paint the number on her hand before shows — a move she recently picked up again during her Reputation Stadium Tour. “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro,” Swift previously told MTV in 2009, listing the connections she has to the number. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

She continued, “Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”