All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020

After more than a decade together, the Desperate Housewives actor and his actress-fashion blogger fiancée have split.

While a source told PEOPLE that the pair broke up in early January, another source close to Santana insisted the couple only separated after photos leaked of Metcalfe getting cozy with two other women in the same day.

Over five years into their relationship, the John Tucker Must Die star popped the question in August 2016, but the pair slowly pulled back from wedding planning. They were last seen together at an event in early January in Los Angeles, after spending Christmas 2019 on a romantic trip to Belgium.