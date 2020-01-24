All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2020

Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana
After more than a decade together, the Desperate Housewives actor and his actress-fashion blogger fiancée have split.
While a source told PEOPLE that the pair broke up in early January, another source close to Santana insisted the couple only separated after photos leaked of Metcalfe getting cozy with two other women in the same day.
Over five years into their relationship, the John Tucker Must Die star popped the question in August 2016, but the pair slowly pulled back from wedding planning. They were last seen together at an event in early January in Los Angeles, after spending Christmas 2019 on a romantic trip to Belgium.
Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo
Just two months after announcing their surprise under-the-radar wedding, the Queen & Slim writer announced that she and Mayo had split on Jan. 22.
“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”
The couple dated for three years before tying the knot last year at a courthouse in San Francisco, two years after Waithe first proposed during a trip to Tokyo.
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
It’s time for the High School Musical actress to go her own way: after eight years together, she and boyfriend Austin Butler split.
News of their breakup broke in early January, after fans noticed that neither Hudgens nor the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor had posted photos celebrating the holidays together.
The couple, who first began dating in 2011, had been long-distance recently as they each worked on films in different countries.
Rihanna & Hassan Jameel
Rihanna’s ready to shine bright on her own after splitting from her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Jameel.
A source told PEOPLE that the couple decided to end things as they were not a good fit. “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” the insider said.
The “Diamonds” singer has been notoriously private about her relationship with the Saudi businessman ever since they were first spotted on vacation together in Spain in June 2017.
Jeffree Star & Nathan Schwandt
Makeup mogul Star revealed on Jan. 11 that he and his boyfriend of five years had called it quits “a few weeks ago.”
“There’s no easy way to say this,” Star said in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up.” He added, “We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad.”
Star spoke lovingly of his ex in the emotional video, sharing, “I’m grateful for him, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die, because this was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed to full-on — he never cared about any of it, he just loved me for me.”
He clarified that there was no drama surrounding their split, but a number of stressors and losses (including the death of two of their dogs last year) that pulled them apart.