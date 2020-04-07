Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Wahlberg and More Celebs Who Won't Let Social Distancing Get in the Way of Posting Thirst Traps

Ah, the celebrity thirst trap. Posted on Instagram to make followers everywhere turn into real-life versions of the heart-eye emoji, celebrities have been posting them since the dawn of time (or at least Instagram). Like Kim Kardashian‘s naked selfies or totally unplanned, unposed photos of stars looking hot while doing ordinary things, the thirst trap is, in some ways, our version of modern art.

Even though they’re practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, these celebrities aren’t afraid to get up close and personal with their cameras. Check out the best thirst traps celebrities are posting while stuck inside.

First up, we’ve got Jake Gyllenhaal unfortunately putting on a shirt while doing a handstand.

The actor was nominated by Tom Holland for the challenge and, TBH, thank you Tom Holland and only Tom Holland for that.

Christopher Meloni took a photo with his abs — we mean, kilt.

But let’s be real, the abs are the true star of the show.

And then Outlander star Sam Heughan showed off his best Scottish Highland Fling.

The video would only be improved upon if Heughan had Meloni’s kilt.

Mark Wahlberg encouraged us to be healthy and stay well, while showing off his abs, so TBH we barely heard a word he said.

No harm in watching for a second or third time.

Ramona Singer posted a video and photos of her cleaning in a nightgown.

The scenario just screamed, “Oh, this old thing? I wear this all the time while I mop my floors.”

Dorinda Medley poked fun at her Real Housewives of New York City costar by doing the same.

It’s … a lot!

The Queen of the Thirst Trap, Emily Ratajkowski, snuggled her dog.

Nothing to see here! Just a girl and her dog!

Jason Derulo “spent the whole day at the pool,” so you know there were plenty of thirst traps to post.

Chrissy Teigen shared her self-proclaimed thirst trap with her puppy, Petey.

Petey may be new to the fam, but Teigen is showing him the ropes.

Chris Hemsworth worked out with laundry detergent and dirty clothes and somehow kept it sexy?

Proof he is a real-life superhero.

Brielle Biermann cheekily asked her followers, “How’s your social distancing going?”

It’s fine, Brielle. A little bored, but we know that social distancing is the only way to flatten the curve and keep our hospitals and medical centers from becoming overwhelmed.