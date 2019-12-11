Celebrity Siblings Who've Played Siblings On Screen

The two have partnered up before in films like I Am Sam and the 2002 mini-series Taken, but not exactly as siblings. In both productions, little sister Elle played younger versions of Dakota’s characters, which makes sense because of their strong family resemblance. But for the first time ever, the duo will portray sisters in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel The Nightingale.

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the actresses said in a statement obtained by THR. “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared.”

The statement continued, “As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let’s do this, sister!!”