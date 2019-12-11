Celebrity Siblings Who've Played Siblings On Screen

Dakota & Elle Fanning
The two have partnered up before in films like I Am Sam and the 2002 mini-series Taken, but not exactly as siblings. In both productions, little sister Elle played younger versions of Dakota’s characters, which makes sense because of their strong family resemblance. But for the first time ever, the duo will portray sisters in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel The Nightingale.
“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together,” the actresses said in a statement obtained by THR. “We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared.”
The statement continued, “As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let’s do this, sister!!”
Tia & Tamera Mowry
The Mowry sisters most famously starred as twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who were separated and adopted at birth in the 1994 sitcom, Sister, Sister. They also played twin sisters in the 2005 Disney channel original movie Twitches, and its 2007 sequel, Twitches Too.
Dylan & Cole Sprouse
It must’ve been pretty Suite for the twins to work together on hit Disney channel shows throughout their tween years. That’s what the Sprouse brothers got to do as the stars of 2005’s Suite Life of Zack & Cody and the show’s 2008 spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck. Prior to that, they shared roles as Julian McGrath in 1999’s Big Daddy and Patrick Kelly in 1993’s Grace Under Fire.
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
The Olsens made working with your real-life sister look the most fun, as the pair starred in several series and movies together under their very own production company Dualstar: Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, How the West Was Fun, the musical mystery series, The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley — just to name a few. And although they were never filmed onscreen at the same time, the Olsens hit fame very early in their breakout-shared role as Michelle Tanner in Full House.
Marlon & Shawn Wayans
The Wayans brothers have had the great fortune of working together throughout their careers. The two starred in The WB sitcom, The Wayans Bros, as onscreen brothers from 1995 to 1999, and continued to act alongside each other in films, like Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2 and White Chicks.
Fred & Ben Savage
The two played brothers in the 1989 flick, Little Monsters. Older bro Fred, whom you probably recognize as Kevin Arnold from The Wonder Years, played Brian Stevenson, a boy who discovers a whole world of monsters underneath his bed. Ben, who famously played Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, played Brian’s little brother Eric in the adventure-comedy.
The Smollett Siblings
Long before his breakout role as Jamal Lyon in Fox’s Empire (and his hate crime drama in Chicago), Jussie Smollett was on a 1994 TV series called On Our Own with five of his real-life siblings: Jurnee, Jake, Jazz, Jocqui and Jojo Smollett. The series, which only ran for one season, followed the trials and tribulations of the Jerrico kids, who were being raised by their eldest brother Josh in the O’Fallon Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
Kieran & Macaulay Culkin
Younger brother Kieran may currently have the bigger spotlight on him now that his HBO show Succession has become a big hit following its release in June 2018, but it was older brother Macaulay who became a pop culture icon after playing the role of Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films. What fans might not know is that Kieran played Kevin’s little brother Fuller in the original 1990 Home Alone movie.
Jake & Maggie Gyllenhaal
The esteemed actors played brother and sister in the 2001 thriller, Donnie Darko. In the film, Jake plays Donnie, a troubled teen who gets manipulated to commit crimes by a mystery man in a rabbit costume, while Maggie plays Elizabeth, Donnie’s seemingly perfect older sister.
Aly & AJ Michalka
The sisters, best known as the singing duo Aly & AJ, portrayed onscreen sisters Taylor and Courtney Callum in the 2006 rom-com Cow Belles. Once their widower father leaves the two to watch over their family business, the sisters quickly realize how hard it is to keep their family’s dairy company afloat.
Hilary & Haylie Duff
The Duffs are another singing-and-acting sister duo, who’ve also played sisters on the silver screen. Older sister Haylie teamed up with younger sister Hilary in the 2006 teen comedy, Material Girls. The two played sisters Ava and Tanzie, who leave their spoiled, socialite ways behind to save their family’s cosmetic company.
Spencer & Abigail Breslin
The Breslin siblings played Henry and Sarah Davis in the 2004 film Raising Helen, alongside Hayden Panettiere, who played their older sister Audrey in the romantic comedy. Older brother Spencer was the first Breslin sibling to make his mark in Hollywood, with roles in films like Disney’s The Kid and Cat in the Hat, while little sister Abigail made her own mark with the film Little Miss Sunshine and the horror-comedy series Scream Queens.