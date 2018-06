“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” the actress told her 17-year-old daughter Willow during their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the Girls Trip star, 46, said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

Pinkett Smith’s mother, on the other hand, admitted during the episode that she had negative early experiences with sex due to her conservative upbringing.