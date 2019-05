In his new memoir, Darkness to Light — exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE — the NBA champion writes, “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”

The 39-year-old also revealed in his book that he had sex with more than 2,000 women.

“There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom also wrote about cheating on then-wife Khloé Kardashian throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”