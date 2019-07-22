19 Times Celebs Told You About Their Sex Lives, Whether You Were Ready for It or Not

It's not necessarily the information you wanted from Nicole Kidman, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian and more, but you're going to get it anyway
By Alison Schwartz
July 22, 2019 01:33 PM

1 of 20

Wondering Whether Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Chemistry Is for Real?

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Keith’s so sold on Nicole’s best qualities he committed them to song: “She’s a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head,” he sings on “Gemini,” his ode to his movie-star wife.

So does she own her “maniac” status, or is she trying to shut down that speculation? “I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it,” she told an Australian radio show, adding that while it was “a little embarrassing … it’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

(As to whether the line “she’s waking to make love in the middle of the night” has any truth to it, she demurred.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

CURIOUS ABOUT WHAT CHRISTINA AGUILERA WEARS TO THE BEDROOM?

Getty

“I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, ‘Okay, don’t get her too messed up.’ I was like, no guarantees, thanks.”

— Aguilera, talking to her hairstylist about borrowing a wig for a late-night rendevouz, to Paper Magazine

3 of 20

EVER WONDERED WHAT MAKES SEX GREAT FOR TEYANA TAYLOR?

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring. We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for.”

— Taylor, on her and longtime love Iman Shumpert’s love life, to PEOPLE Now

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

WONDERING HOW FAR GOLDIE HAWN & KURT RUSSELL WENT ON THEIR FIRST DATE?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

“We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in. We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like ‘What?’ It was bizarre and weird. We were told to go get a hotel room which we did. That was our first date. It was a lot of fun. I can’t believe it was a long time ago.”

Russell, recalling how he and Hawn snuck into an unfinished house the actress was renovating in 1983, on Harry

Advertisement

5 of 20

WONDERING IF MEGHAN TRAINOR'S HUSBAND IS ALL ABOUT HER BASS?

Sara Jaye Weiss

“I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. … He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”

— Trainor, on how falling in love with Daryl Sabara helped her confidence skyrocket, to Cosmopolitan

6 of 20

INTERESTED IN KNOWING IF JANE FONDA TESTED THE SEX TOYS FEATURED IN THE NEW SEASON OF GRACE AND FRANKIE?

 “We tried all different kinds of vibrators. Use it or lose it, right?… I have one that hangs around my neck and it looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry.”

— Fonda, on how she prepared for her character’s venture into the vibrator business.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

WANT TO KNOW IF KATE UPTON AND HER BASEBALL PLAYER BEAU CELEBRATE AFTER A WIN?

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“There’s no sex before a game —  absolutely none. And also what I’ve found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. He’s exhausted! It’s kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Upton, candidly dishing on how games affect Detroit Tigers pitcher and husband Justin Verlander’s sex drive. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

WONDERING WHERE PATRICK DEMPSEY AND HIS WIFE JILLIAN ARE GETTING IT ON?

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“This is a great car, so you can have a really good time in these cars,” Dempsey told Access Hollywood about getting frisky with his wife in a $1 million 918 Spyder. “You have to be creative, but you can do it.”

Advertisement

9 of 20

CURIOUS ABOUT CHANNING TATUM'S SEXUAL ATHLETICISM?

Well, of course you are! In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Channing confirmed what we all already suspected: He very much enjoys sex. “I like it,” he said. “Me and sex are friends.” He went on to describe sex with his (now ex) wife, Jenna Dewan, saying, “I just lay there … She’s really athletic. We get down. We have a great sex life. We communicate very well.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

INTERESTED IN HOW SNOOKI KEEPS HER MARRIAGE SPICY? 

Splash News Online

“Just being, like, a porn star,” the former Jersey Shore star said about making the most of her alone time with husband Jionni LaValle. Actress Alysia Reiner, who was there for the discussion, agreed: “Exactly! Porn-star sex is really what vacations are about! Those quiet quickies are awesome, but you need a little more sometimes.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

CURIOUS ABOUT HOW JULIANNE HOUGH KEEPS HER LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP SPICY?

Courtesy Julianne Hough

“Oh, for sure [we have phone sex]. But I’m really bad at it … I’ll get halfway through and start laughing. It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!”
– Hough, on turning to technology with steamy phone sex sessions when she’s apart from fiancé Brooks Laich

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

ARE YOU LOSING SLEEP TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW HENRY CAVILL GOT IN SHAPE TO PLAY SUPERMAN?

Mike Coppola/NBC/Getty

“I run. That’s the savory answer … I think [audience members] get it.”
– Cavill, whose bedroom is, ahem, apparently just as effective as the gym, on The Tonight Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

WERE YOU WORRIED ABOUT HOW KEVIN BACON & KYRA SEDGWICK COPED WITH BERNIE MADOFF'S PONZI SCHEME?

FameFlynet

“We kind of went, ‘Holy s–––. Let’s … I don’t know. Let’s have sex or something.’ ”

– Bacon, who told GQ editor-at-large Michael Hainey about how he and wife Sedgwick reacted when they found out they were victims of Madoff’s ponzi scheme. (As Bacon helpfully points out, sex is “free,” so it makes for a relaxing way to cope with extreme financial loss.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

WONDERING IF ROBIN WRIGHT WAS HAPPY IN HER PREVIOUS RELATIONSHIP?

Splash News Online

“Perhaps it’s not ladylike, but I’ve never laughed more, read more or come more than with Ben [Foster].”
– Wright, who said she’s “never been happier in my life than I am today” when dating ex Ben Foster (she’s since married Clement Giraudet)

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

UNSURE HOW KIM & KANYE PASS THE TIME?

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“I’ve been having sex 500 times a day.”
Kim Kardashian West, confirming just how tiring it is being married to singer/designer/mogul Kanye West

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

CAN'T DECIDE IF ANSEL ELGORT WOULD BE THE BEST BOYFRIEND EVER?

Rick Diamond/Getty

“If you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play [Grand Theft Auto] for three hours, and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend.”
– Ansel Elgort, redefining #relationshipgoals for his increasingly smitten fan base

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

SECRETLY LOOKING FOR SPICY INSPIRATION FROM CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND?

Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMA

“We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”
– Teigen, proving that the sky truly is the limit when it comes to her sex life with husband Legend (you guys, they weren’t even in one of those pod things)

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

ARE YOU ASKING YOURSELF, 'HOW DO OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS EXERCISE?'

Startraks

“We have sex like Kenyan marathon runners.”
Wilde, unknowingly handing out workout advice while gushing over fiancé Sudeikis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

DID YOU FORGET WHO'S THE KING OF THE OVERSHARE?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”
John Mayer, setting the bar in 2010 for TMI interviews while discussing ex Jessica Simpson with Playboy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.