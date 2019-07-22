19 Times Celebs Told You About Their Sex Lives, Whether You Were Ready for It or Not

Wondering Whether Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Chemistry Is for Real?
Keith’s so sold on Nicole’s best qualities he committed them to song: “She’s a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head,” he sings on “Gemini,” his ode to his movie-star wife.
So does she own her “maniac” status, or is she trying to shut down that speculation? “I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it,” she told an Australian radio show, adding that while it was “a little embarrassing … it’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”
(As to whether the line “she’s waking to make love in the middle of the night” has any truth to it, she demurred.)
CURIOUS ABOUT WHAT CHRISTINA AGUILERA WEARS TO THE BEDROOM?
“I think I wanted to go home and have sex that night and you were like, ‘Okay, don’t get her too messed up.’ I was like, no guarantees, thanks.”
— Aguilera, talking to her hairstylist about borrowing a wig for a late-night rendevouz, to Paper Magazine
EVER WONDERED WHAT MAKES SEX GREAT FOR TEYANA TAYLOR?
“What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring. We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for.”
— Taylor, on her and longtime love Iman Shumpert’s love life, to PEOPLE Now
WONDERING HOW FAR GOLDIE HAWN & KURT RUSSELL WENT ON THEIR FIRST DATE?
“We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in. We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like ‘What?’ It was bizarre and weird. We were told to go get a hotel room which we did. That was our first date. It was a lot of fun. I can’t believe it was a long time ago.”
— Russell, recalling how he and Hawn snuck into an unfinished house the actress was renovating in 1983, on Harry
WONDERING IF MEGHAN TRAINOR'S HUSBAND IS ALL ABOUT HER BASS?
“I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. … He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”
— Trainor, on how falling in love with Daryl Sabara helped her confidence skyrocket, to Cosmopolitan
INTERESTED IN KNOWING IF JANE FONDA TESTED THE SEX TOYS FEATURED IN THE NEW SEASON OF GRACE AND FRANKIE?
“We tried all different kinds of vibrators. Use it or lose it, right?… I have one that hangs around my neck and it looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry.”
— Fonda, on how she prepared for her character’s venture into the vibrator business.
WANT TO KNOW IF KATE UPTON AND HER BASEBALL PLAYER BEAU CELEBRATE AFTER A WIN?
WONDERING WHERE PATRICK DEMPSEY AND HIS WIFE JILLIAN ARE GETTING IT ON?
“This is a great car, so you can have a really good time in these cars,” Dempsey told Access Hollywood about getting frisky with his wife in a $1 million 918 Spyder. “You have to be creative, but you can do it.”
CURIOUS ABOUT CHANNING TATUM'S SEXUAL ATHLETICISM?
Well, of course you are! In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Channing confirmed what we all already suspected: He very much enjoys sex. “I like it,” he said. “Me and sex are friends.” He went on to describe sex with his (now ex) wife, Jenna Dewan, saying, “I just lay there … She’s really athletic. We get down. We have a great sex life. We communicate very well.”
INTERESTED IN HOW SNOOKI KEEPS HER MARRIAGE SPICY?
“Just being, like, a porn star,” the former Jersey Shore star said about making the most of her alone time with husband Jionni LaValle. Actress Alysia Reiner, who was there for the discussion, agreed: “Exactly! Porn-star sex is really what vacations are about! Those quiet quickies are awesome, but you need a little more sometimes.”
CURIOUS ABOUT HOW JULIANNE HOUGH KEEPS HER LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP SPICY?
“Oh, for sure [we have phone sex]. But I’m really bad at it … I’ll get halfway through and start laughing. It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!”
– Hough, on turning to technology with steamy phone sex sessions when she’s apart from fiancé Brooks Laich
ARE YOU LOSING SLEEP TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW HENRY CAVILL GOT IN SHAPE TO PLAY SUPERMAN?
“I run. That’s the savory answer … I think [audience members] get it.”
– Cavill, whose bedroom is, ahem, apparently just as effective as the gym, on The Tonight Show
WERE YOU WORRIED ABOUT HOW KEVIN BACON & KYRA SEDGWICK COPED WITH BERNIE MADOFF'S PONZI SCHEME?
“We kind of went, ‘Holy s–––. Let’s … I don’t know. Let’s have sex or something.’ ”
– Bacon, who told GQ editor-at-large Michael Hainey about how he and wife Sedgwick reacted when they found out they were victims of Madoff’s ponzi scheme. (As Bacon helpfully points out, sex is “free,” so it makes for a relaxing way to cope with extreme financial loss.)
WONDERING IF ROBIN WRIGHT WAS HAPPY IN HER PREVIOUS RELATIONSHIP?
“Perhaps it’s not ladylike, but I’ve never laughed more, read more or come more than with Ben [Foster].”
– Wright, who said she’s “never been happier in my life than I am today” when dating ex Ben Foster (she’s since married Clement Giraudet)
UNSURE HOW KIM & KANYE PASS THE TIME?
“I’ve been having sex 500 times a day.”
– Kim Kardashian West, confirming just how tiring it is being married to singer/designer/mogul Kanye West
CAN'T DECIDE IF ANSEL ELGORT WOULD BE THE BEST BOYFRIEND EVER?
“If you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play [Grand Theft Auto] for three hours, and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend.”
– Ansel Elgort, redefining #relationshipgoals for his increasingly smitten fan base
SECRETLY LOOKING FOR SPICY INSPIRATION FROM CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND?
“We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”
– Teigen, proving that the sky truly is the limit when it comes to her sex life with husband Legend (you guys, they weren’t even in one of those pod things)
ARE YOU ASKING YOURSELF, 'HOW DO OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS EXERCISE?'
“We have sex like Kenyan marathon runners.”
– Wilde, unknowingly handing out workout advice while gushing over fiancé Sudeikis
DID YOU FORGET WHO'S THE KING OF THE OVERSHARE?
“Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”
– John Mayer, setting the bar in 2010 for TMI interviews while discussing ex Jessica Simpson with Playboy