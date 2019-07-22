19 Times Celebs Told You About Their Sex Lives, Whether You Were Ready for It or Not

Keith’s so sold on Nicole’s best qualities he committed them to song: “She’s a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head,” he sings on “Gemini,” his ode to his movie-star wife.

So does she own her “maniac” status, or is she trying to shut down that speculation? “I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it,” she told an Australian radio show, adding that while it was “a little embarrassing … it’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

(As to whether the line “she’s waking to make love in the middle of the night” has any truth to it, she demurred.)