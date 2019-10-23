From Finstas to Lurker Accounts: 11 Celebs Whose Secret Social Media Handles You Need to Follow

Bella Thorne
Ah, the art of the finsta. (Translation: Fake Instagram, or an alternate Instagram account. Antonym: rinsta.) Some celebs have graced us mere mortals with a glimpse at their alter egos. One of those celebs is Bella Thorne, who recently tagged her alternate account, @ThatWeirdBitchBella, on her regular account’s Instagram Story. Follow Bella’s finsta for hilarious Bella-themed memes, pics of her pets and beautifully unfiltered selfies.
Almost Everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner Family
The reality stars aren’t exactly known for keeping things private, but so far, they’ve made an exception when it comes to their alternate Instagram accounts. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney told Kim, who was considering making a finsta, about Kendall and Kylie’s fake accounts, but the names were bleeped. Khloé tweeted that she’d only used her own finsta once, writing, “Kourtney made me a Finsta when we were drunk and I’ve only used it one once. To me, it’s pointless.” Even Kris Jenner’s mom Mary Jo has a finsta, Kim revealed on her grandmother’s birthday.
Sophie Turner
If you thought you couldn’t love the Queen of the North any more than you already do, we have news: Turner has an Instagram account solely dedicated to reviewing sausages from all over the world, and the account, @SophiesSausageReviews, is open to the public. Though she hasn’t posted a review for more than a year, here’s hoping she’ll be more active on the account now that Game of Thrones has wrapped.
Cole Sprouse
Though the Riverdale star’s real Instagram account is full of stunning photography, some would argue that @Camera_Duels is the real work of art. To get some light revenge on people he thinks are invading his privacy, Cole snaps photos of fans while they attempt to take photos of him. In the captions, the actor dramatically details the “duel” between himself and the other photographer. “There existed a demon inside her ribs that drove her to take secret photos of my lunch,” he wrote on one post.
Justin Bieber
Allow us to introduce you to Skylark Tylark, Justin’s alter ego. Though the singer’s other account, @skylarkTylark_, only has four posts, it has almost 200,000 followers. With a photo from Coachella 2018 featuring Bella Thorne and two pics displaying his bromance with Post Malone, this account is just as random as Justin is — and that’s why we love it.
Mitt Romney
Not only does the Utah senator use a secret Twitter account, but he also goes under the pseudonym “Pierre Delecto.” The surprising confession came about thanks to a profile on Romney published in The Atlantic. In the piece, Romney said he created the account so he could stay in the mix while still being able to fly under the radar.
“I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, then added, “I’m following 668 people.” The politician also mentioned he follows journalists, athletes and late-night comedians, like “the big redhead from Boston” (a.k.a. Conan O’Brien).
Slate’s Ashley Feinberg — who previously went deep figuring out former FBI Director James Comey’s secret Twitter account — took it from there and announced on Twitter in October 2019, “i *believe* i may have found mitt romney’s secret twitter account.” Her accompanying article laid out a lot of circumstantial evidence that the account, which was created in July 2011 under the name “Pierre Delecto,” was in fact Romney’s.
That same night, speaking with The Atlantic in a followup interview, Romney confirmed it was: "C'est moi."
Lorde
The singer revealed herself to be quite the onion ring connoisseur after she was outed as the owner of the since-deleted @onionringsworldwide Instagram account.
“I naively didn’t realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” the New Zealand native told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
Before the account was taken down, @onionringsworldwide garnered a total of 24 followers, including Lorde, Universal Music promotions director Justin Warren and Lorde’s keyboardist Jimmy Mac, according to Newshub.
Gigi Hadid
The model took her interest in photography and disposable cameras and created a second Instagram account under the name @gisposable. Her unique collection of photos includes cameos from her sisters, Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat and Cara Delevingne.
Bella Hadid
Younger sister Bella also has her own finsta, but hers is under the alias @rebekkaharajuku. The model documented her April 2018 trip to Japan by posting photos as her alter ego Rebekka Harajuku, donning a blonde, shoulder-length bob wig with bangs as she enjoyed various parts of the country.
Ariana Grande
Get all of the singer’s emotional support pig’s updates on her separate account, @realpiggysmallz. Who needs well-thought-out captions when your content consists solely of adorable piglet pics?
Joe Jonas
Discover never-before-seen images of the singer’s life on his finasta, @cupofjoe. Enjoy snapshots of his wife, Sophie Turner, behind-the-scene moments with brothers Kevin and Nick and pics of his sweet niece, Valentina.