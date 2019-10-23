From Finstas to Lurker Accounts: 11 Celebs Whose Secret Social Media Handles You Need to Follow

Not only does the Utah senator use a secret Twitter account, but he also goes under the pseudonym “Pierre Delecto.” The surprising confession came about thanks to a profile on Romney published in The Atlantic. In the piece, Romney said he created the account so he could stay in the mix while still being able to fly under the radar.

“I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, then added, “I’m following 668 people.” The politician also mentioned he follows journalists, athletes and late-night comedians, like “the big redhead from Boston” (a.k.a. Conan O’Brien).

Slate’s Ashley Feinberg — who previously went deep figuring out former FBI Director James Comey’s secret Twitter account — took it from there and announced on Twitter in October 2019, “i *believe* i may have found mitt romney’s secret twitter account.” Her accompanying article laid out a lot of circumstantial evidence that the account, which was created in July 2011 under the name “Pierre Delecto,” was in fact Romney’s.

That same night, speaking with The Atlantic in a followup interview, Romney confirmed it was: "C'est moi."