Catch up on the biggest celebrity stories from this week

Celebrity Scoop: the Clooney Twins, Lamar Odom's Kids Speak Out, Plus More of the Biggest News from Hollywood

The world gained two more Clooneys, and a 90s star broke her four-year silence. Here’s more on that, and everything else that made Hollywood headlines this week.

George and Amal welcome their twins Alexander and Ella

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

The Clooney family has grown by two: George and Amal Clooney welcomed the first children, twins Alexander and Ella, on Tuesday.

The new parents of two announced the news in a statement, saying, “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

George, 56, and Amal, 39, aren’t the only ones basking in their new additions: Alexander and Ella’s grandparents are also enjoying every precious moment.

Image zoom Credit: Splash News

Their maternal grandmother, Baria Alamuddin – Amal’s mother – told PEOPLE exclusively, “Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies…cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George’s faces, it’s one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can’t express in words.”

She added of her daughter and son-in-law, “Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented…You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

George’s father, Nick Clooney, told PEOPLE he’s met his grandkids via Skype, saying, “What I saw were these two perfect, picture-postcard babies. They were two great-looking babies.”

Lamar Odom’s daughter says his marriage to Khloé Kardashian was ‘toxic’

Image zoom Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

“Things changed when my dad married Khloé. Things were a lot more public,” the 17-year-old said.

Destiny added, “When your dad’s an NBA player that’s already enough, but when he’s marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don’t have a private life anymore.”

Kardashian and Lamar’s marriage even made school harder for Destiny, who said she was regularly plagued with “snide comments.”

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating,” she divulged, adding that Kardashian’s return to her family’s lives after Lamar’s 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel was confusing.

“Their relationship is very toxic,” she said.

Image zoom Credit: Sasha Arutyunova

Destiny also admitted that she once worried Lamar’s substance abuse issues were her own fault but that “after talking to therapists and drug specialists, you just know the way that an addict’s brain is chemically wired.”

She added: “When your parent’s an addict and they get clean, it’s like a whole new world. When he’s clean, he’s more able to see the pain that he’s caused.”

FROM PEN: I Worried My Dad Lamar Odom’s Addiction Was My Fault, Destiny Odom Says

Bachelorette alum Ryan Sutter opens up about wife Trista’s violent seizure

Image zoom Credit: Trista Sutter/Instagram

Ryan Sutter opened up about the scary seizure his wife Trista Sutter suffered while on their family vacation in Croatia on social media this week, and thanked fans for their “outpouring of kindness.”

Trista, the first-ever Bachelorette, picked Ryan in front of millions of fans. Thirteen years and two kids later, they are still going strong.

The couple was touring Europe with the their children Maxwell ‘Max’ Alston, 9, and Blakesley Grace, 8, last week when she collapsed.

Sharing a photo of Trista, Ryan wrote on Instagram, “[This picture] was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers.”

“In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency,” he said. “However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled.

Added Ryan, “What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we’ve never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I.”

Despite the health scare, the Sutter family continued to enjoy their time together on vacation following Trista’s release from the hospital.

Halle Berry cheekily addresses pregnancy rumors

Image zoom Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Halle Berry wants a side of fries with that, thank you very much.

After her appearance at the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles last weekend ignited pregnancy rumors, Berry took to social media to quickly dispel any questions over whether or not she was expecting.

Alongside an image of her face, the stunning Oscar winner wrote, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” with two emojis: a wink and the eye-rolling face.

A rep for the mom of two, 50, also confirmed to PEOPLE that she is not growing her family.

Later in the week, Berry stepped out in a sexy, stomach-baring sheer top for dinner in West Hollywood.

Image zoom Credit: BACKGRID

Berry recently wrote on the social media site that she has “no fear” when it comes to showing off her curves. Alongside a Nina Simone quote, the star shared a nude photo of herself in May.

Amanda Bynes says she’s three years sober – and returning to TV

Image zoom

Bynes told Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison that she is three years sober, and now enjoys hiking, taking spinning classes and helping the homeless.

She also revealed that she’s continuing to take classes at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), and wants “to start a clothing line in the future.”

Bynes also hopes to start acting again, admitting that she “misses” her film and television career.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she shared.

Image zoom Credit: Splash News

Bynes hasn’t acted since 2010, in romantic comedy Easy A. In the years that followed, she dealt with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges and two DUI arrests – before mostly retreating from the spotlight.

In the Hollyscoop interview, Bynes also clarified her 2013 tweet to rapper Drake that infamously read, “I want @drake to murder my vagina.”