The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative. Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ … The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

— Ayesha Curry, on how she deals with women constantly surrounding her NBA player husband Stephen Curry, on Red Table Talk