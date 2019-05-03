The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative. Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ … The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it.”
— Ayesha Curry, on how she deals with women constantly surrounding her NBA player husband Stephen Curry, on Red Table Talk
“I am going to keep it simple: Just some skydiving … maybe some skywriting. I am going to see if I can get one of those blimps that say something nice.”
— Ryan Reynolds, joking about his low-key Mother’s Day plans for expectant wife Blake Lively, to PEOPLE
“Let’s f— around and have another baby.”
— Kylie Jenner, in her birthday tribute to partner Travis Scott (with whom she shares 14-month-old daughter Stormi), on Instagram
“So uh, where you from? Sweet, yeah, I love the U.K. It’s so beautiful. Uh, you uh, you heard of the Jonas Brothers? No? Ah, okay.”
— Joe Jonas, jokingly “spitting game” while hitting on a photo of fiancée Sophie Turner one day before they tied the knot in Las Vegas, on Instagram
“Dating’s hard. I mean, I love sex. I love the power of emotional connection via physicality. Who doesn’t? But now I’m only interested in those unexpected impactful connections. It’s easy to talk about the positive things about love, but love is scary.”
— Shailene Woodley, on the difficulties of dating, to InStyle
“Y’all motherf— going around with this f—ing picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi p—, Cardi p—.’ First of all, that ain’t my p—. My p— right here. This where I birthed my daughter from. … This the part right here, this the part that gives the d— comfort. Know what I’m saying?”
— Cardi B, giving a NSFW anatomy lesson after a photo of her that fans speculated exposed more than she was bargaining for went viral, on Instagram
“In a world where we swipe left and swipe right and you meet people, friends come and go, you really should pay attention to who you’re with. I learned this [lesson] the hard way. And hopefully nobody else has to.”
— Zac Efron, giving cryptic advice possibly inspired by the story behind his Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, to Entertainment Tonight
“I smoke weed, but I don’t consider that a danger to my health. I don’t like edibles. Too slow and you don’t know where it’s going. You could end up having to go to bed for three days. I don’t do anything wildly dangerous anymore. I wasn’t ever attracted to the acid. I like to have a good time, but I don’t want to lose my mind.”
— Anjelica Huston, getting candid about her current drug use, in a wide-ranging interview with Vulture
“It was fun to be Mrs. Which, and I did that because I wanted to go to New Zealand and wear the costumes. But no, it doesn’t feed my soul anymore.”
— Oprah Winfrey, on why she’s taking a step back from acting after her role in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time, in her May cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter
“I was really ashamed that I was anxious because I saw it as a weakness. What’s been really nice about working through it, and for me it was with a social worker and then with several therapists and mentors, I realized that it’s a part of me and it’s not going away so I might as well learn how to work with it and cope with it.”
— Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, on coming to terms with his anxiety, as part of The Child Mind Institute‘s #MyYoungerSelf campaign