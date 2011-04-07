10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jennifer Garner talks behind Russell Brand's back(side), plus more from Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"It's not like I was playing with it."
Jennifer Garner, who got up close and personal with Russell Brand's anatomy while filming Arthur, on The Late Show with David Letterman

"Cool it, honeybadgers. We're just friends."
Olivia Wilde, taking to Twitter to squash reports of a budding romance with longtime pal Justin Timberlake after the two were spotted clubbing in Hollywood

"'Do not fear...the Sheenius is here!' I'm not gonna lie. I came back to twitter for 2 reasons. My fans and to follow @charliesheen #winning."
Miley Cyrus, announcing her return to the social media network after a year-and-a-half sabbatical

"Miranda likes me dirty."
Blake Shelton, one of PEOPLE Country's Hottest Guys, on how fiancée Miranda Lambert prefers him

"I came to Los Angeles for the first time in 1994. I spoke no English. I only knew how to say two sentences: One was, 'How are you?' The other was, 'I want to work with Johnny Depp.'"
Penélope Cruz, who's starred with the two-time Sexiest Man Alive twice and picked up a little humor along the way

"I'm just lucky if I don't burn the house down."
Budding domestic goddess Kellie Pickler, on what's cooking in her newlywed life, to PEOPLE

"Before the first dance, he's like, 'Can I pray for you?' I'm like, 'No! I told you, Hank, don't make this day any different!'"
– Superstitious Dancing with the Stars contestant Kendra Wilkinson, who prefers husband Hank Baskett to keep quiet when she competes on the show, to PEOPLE

"I'd like to have a sign for the playground that says, 'It's okay if your kid takes my kid's toy. Don't freak out.'"
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan, who's not against some playground rough play, to Scholastic Parent & Child

"I know I have horse-like features but I'm a person!"
Sarah Silverman, responding to getting her heart broken by a serenading unicorn in a bizarre Youtube video

"You know you ask people to the prom, and they're like, 'Look, I really like you but I can't go with the fat kid from Stand By Me.'"
Jerry O'Connell, on the childhood role that ruined his shot with the ladies in high school, to Craig Ferguson
By Christie Larusso