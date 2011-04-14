10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jennifer Aniston's proposal that George Clooney can't refuse, plus more from Tina Fey, Robert Pattinson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Franziska Krug/Action Press/Startraks; Munawar Hosain/Startraks

"I could call up George, say, 'Hon, let's just get hitched and have kids...'"
Jennifer Aniston, suggesting a match made in media heaven with fellow pressed-to-wed star George Clooney, to UK's Red magazine

2 of 10

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

"He did try to hit on me...and I said, 'You know, you don't have the Fast Pass right now. Not to that ride!'"
Courteney Cox, shooting down estranged husband David Arquette's advances during their recent family trip to Disney World, on The Late Show with David Letterman

3 of 10

Credit: Nick Sadler/Startraks; Frank Micelotta/Getty

"I want to spank Britney."
– "S&M" singer Rihanna, on her plan of action if she were to shoot a music video with Britney Spears, who appears on a new remix of the song, on FM radio's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4 of 10

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

"I can make my way in and out of parking tickets: Show the girls and give a wink!"
Jessica Simpson, who made , on using her to her full advantage

5 of 10

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS/Landov

"I like the idea of just one paparazzo coming out and trying to get a picture, and I just beat the s--- out of him"
Robert Pattinson, dreaming of the day he can take revenge on aggressive photographers, to Elle

6 of 10

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

"You are the coolest man on Earth, how the f--- did you get like that?"
Gwyneth Paltrow, interviewing hip-hop mogul and good friend Jay-Z about his new "super cool website," Life + Times, for her latest GOOP newsletter

7 of 10

Credit: Action Press/Startraks; Ramey

"I love seeing Lady Gaga's boobs and bum. I love seeing Katy Perry's boobs and bum. Love it. But that's not what my music is about."
– British singing sensation Adele, on what separates her from her fellow pop stars, to Rolling Stone

8 of 10

Credit: Martin Schoeller/GQ

"Like, I would advise people that while it's okay to tweet about your paper-towel purchase, I really don't want to know about what shape your stool is in."
Zach Galifianakis, on why social media has gone down the toilet, to GQ

9 of 10

Credit: Matthias Clamer/FOX; HBO

"I totally figured it out: Rachel Berry grown-up is Charlotte York from Sex and the City, if Charlotte were raised in Ohio by two gay men."
Glee's Lea Michele, imagining her character's future beyond McKinley High School, to Marie Claire

10 of 10

Credit: Donna Ward/Getty

"I'm not sure I'm remembering correctly, but I think it hurts a lot when they come out."

Tina Fey, who's expecting baby No. 2, recalling the not-so-fun part of having a child, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso