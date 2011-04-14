10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I could call up George, say, 'Hon, let's just get hitched and have kids...'"
– Jennifer Aniston, suggesting a match made in media heaven with fellow pressed-to-wed star George Clooney, to UK's Red magazine
"He did try to hit on me...and I said, 'You know, you don't have the Fast Pass right now. Not to that ride!'"
– Courteney Cox, shooting down estranged husband David Arquette's advances during their recent family trip to Disney World, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I want to spank Britney."
– "S&M" singer Rihanna, on her plan of action if she were to shoot a music video with Britney Spears, who appears on a new remix of the song, on FM radio's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
"I can make my way in and out of parking tickets: Show the girls and give a wink!"
– Jessica Simpson, who made , on using her to her full advantage
"I like the idea of just one paparazzo coming out and trying to get a picture, and I just beat the s--- out of him"
– Robert Pattinson, dreaming of the day he can take revenge on aggressive photographers, to Elle
"You are the coolest man on Earth, how the f--- did you get like that?"
– Gwyneth Paltrow, interviewing hip-hop mogul and good friend Jay-Z about his new "super cool website," Life + Times, for her latest GOOP newsletter
"I love seeing Lady Gaga's boobs and bum. I love seeing Katy Perry's boobs and bum. Love it. But that's not what my music is about."
– British singing sensation Adele, on what separates her from her fellow pop stars, to Rolling Stone
"Like, I would advise people that while it's okay to tweet about your paper-towel purchase, I really don't want to know about what shape your stool is in."
– Zach Galifianakis, on why social media has gone down the toilet, to GQ
"I totally figured it out: Rachel Berry grown-up is Charlotte York from Sex and the City, if Charlotte were raised in Ohio by two gay men."
– Glee's Lea Michele, imagining her character's future beyond McKinley High School, to Marie Claire
"I'm not sure I'm remembering correctly, but I think it hurts a lot when they come out."
– Tina Fey, who's expecting baby No. 2, recalling the not-so-fun part of having a child, to PEOPLE