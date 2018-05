7 Absolutely Adorable (and One Kinda Gross) Celebrity Proposal Stories

As the Dancing with the Stars coach was getting ready on the night of her 34th birthday, after she’d waited all day in anticipation of a proposal from Lawrence and begun to give up hope, Lawrence began rushing her to get out of the shower, which was strange considering “he has no idea or sense of time,” she joked.

When she came out, he was playing a song that she says she’ll walk down the aisle to, and had a letter for her.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, is this like a breakup letter? Or, like, what is happening?’ He goes, ‘Just read it'” she said. “… So I bring it up to my nose, and it says, ‘Love you always and forever.’ And I turned around, he was on one knee and we were just very emotional.”