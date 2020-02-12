Jessica Biel told host James Corden on The Late Late Show that she had no idea now-husband Justin Timberlake was going to propose when the couple decided to go snowboarding on their property in Montana in 2011.

"We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything," Biel said.

"And we go up to the property to just check out how the foundation is looking. And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow," she added, laughing. "And then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious … "

"Bold to go [snowboarding] with a ring in your pocket," joked Corden. "That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire. … For the first time, I'm questioning Justin Timberlake."