Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell
The conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Powell on July 24. She shared the exciting news on Twitter with the caption, “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” alongside two sweet photos of the couple embracing each other and Irwin showing off her new engagement ring.
She continued her tweet by writing, “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”
“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
The Modern Family star shared her engagement news on Instagram on July 16 with a series of photos from the Bachelor alum’s oceanside proposal.
“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨ ❤️ @wellsadams,” Hyland captioned her post, featuring Wells getting down on one knee.
The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.
Michael Kopech & Vanessa Morgan
It’s going to be “forever” for White Sox pitcher Kopech and Riverdale’s Morgan. The couple went on a romantic getaway to Mooney Falls, Arizona where Kopech proposed, on July 3, in front of a stunning waterfall.
The two shared their engagement bliss on their Instagram accounts. Morgan made her caption short and sweet, writing, “My forever 😭💍♥️,” whereas Kopech, who previously dated Bravo star Brielle Biermann, went into detail about how he felt about his soon-to-be wife.
“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” Kopech started his post.
“I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially,” he continued.
Then, he concluded his love note by writing, “I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan.”
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
The country singer made it official with Bachelor alumna Bushnell on June 16 in the well-manicured backyard of her family’s Oregon home.
“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane told PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”
“I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16 was the day,” he continued. “Shout out to Lauren’s parents, Dave and Kris, for having the yard in tip-top shape!”
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez
After two years of dating bliss, the former New York Yankee proposed to Lopez during the couple’s Bahamas getaway, and posted about it on Instagram on March 9.
“We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” Rodriguez wrote in a sweet Instagram caption about his new fiancée.
“You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life,” the singer and actress wrote in her own touching tribute to Rodriguez.
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola & Christian Biscardi
It was gym, tan and proposal for Jersey Shore alumna Giancola when her boyfriend of two years popped the question on March 4.
“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” Giancola wrote on Instagram about the joyous occasion. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”
JJ Lane & Kayla Hughes
Bachelor Nation’s Lane popped the question to his girlfriend Hughes during a romantic trip to Hawaii earlier this year, and shared the exciting news on Instagram on Jan. 28.
“She said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!” he captioned the photo of himself down on one knee.
The former NFL cheerleader also posted about the magical moment on her Instagram, writing, “Does this ring make me look…. ENGAGED??!!! I said yes to the man of my dreams and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.💍💕”
Tenley Molzahn & Taylor Leopold
The Bachelor alumna got the surprise of her life at the beach when her longtime boyfriend, Leopold, proposed on Jan. 12, 2018.
“I had gotten pretty cozy just sitting on the beach that night, not expecting anything!” Molzahn wrote on Instagram last year. “Such a perfect surprise!”
Then, three months later, they officially tied the knot on April 27, 2018, at Chez Balliet in San Marcos, California.
Michael Clifford & Crystal Leigh
The 5 Seconds of Summer lead guitarist proposed to his girlfriend of three years on Jan. 11, 2019, with the most beautiful sunset backdrop only a place as breathtaking as Bali could provide. The two were celebrating their anniversary at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort, which is the same place they shared their first kiss.
“I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” Clifford wrote on Instagram. “[In] the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️”
Lauren Pesce & Mike Sorrentino
It took the entire Jersey Shore cast to get “Operation Team Proposal” going, but in just two hours, the roommates made it happen. Sorrentino got down on bended knee and asked college sweetheart Pesce for her hand in marriage. The emotional moment played out on the June 21, 2018 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
The couple, then, rushed to get to the altar before Jan. 15 of this year, which is when Sorrentino had to turn himself in to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence of eight months, plus two years of supervised release for his 2018 tax evasion case. Although the circumstances were grim, the happy couple went on to have an incredible wedding at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, on Nov. 1, 2018.
Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan
Queer Eye’s culture expert popped the question on May 10, 2018, to director Ian Jordan at Jordan’s 40th surprise birthday party at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles. The two had dated for eight years prior to the big moment. Brown’s castmates Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France were all there to support the pair.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
After Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Wilson surprised Ciara with a game of “travel roulette,” and had the singer choose from 30 possible destinations to go on holiday. Ciara landed on the Seychelles and the two flew to the exclusive resort North Island, where Ciara had no idea Wilson was going to propose.
“She said Yes!!!” Wilson captioned an Instagram video he posted on March 11, 2016. “Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove.”
Four months later, the couple flew to England to get married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire on July 6, 2016.
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert
On the season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Roper and Tolbert took their whirlwind romance to the next level by getting engaged on September 7, 2015.
“It does seem crazy,” Tolbert told PEOPLE, “and I thought there was zero chance of this. But when you’re there and you spend so much time together from the get-go, three weeks is like nine months of real dating.”
In true reality star fashion, the couple had their wedding televised, on Valentine’s Day 2016, as part of ABC’s special honoring of 20 seasons of The Bachelor.