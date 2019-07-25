It’s going to be “forever” for White Sox pitcher Kopech and Riverdale’s Morgan. The couple went on a romantic getaway to Mooney Falls, Arizona where Kopech proposed, on July 3, in front of a stunning waterfall.

The two shared their engagement bliss on their Instagram accounts. Morgan made her caption short and sweet, writing, “My forever 😭💍♥️,” whereas Kopech, who previously dated Bravo star Brielle Biermann, went into detail about how he felt about his soon-to-be wife.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” Kopech started his post.

“I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially,” he continued.

Then, he concluded his love note by writing, “I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan.”