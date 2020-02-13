Celebrity Prenup Details: Who Demanded One, Who Regrets Skipping One, and Who Has a 'No Cheat' Clause

Though Jessica Simpson thought her first marriage to Nick Lachey would last forever, she realizes now that she should have signed a prenup.

The pair split in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the Open Book author, 39, opened about the one thing she would have done differently regarding her divorce from Lachey, 46.

“I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she laughed. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”