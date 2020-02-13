Celebrity Prenup Details: Who Demanded One, Who Regrets Skipping One, and Who Has a 'No Cheat' Clause
Jessica Simpson Wishes She Signed a Prenup
Though Jessica Simpson thought her first marriage to Nick Lachey would last forever, she realizes now that she should have signed a prenup.
The pair split in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage.
During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the Open Book author, 39, opened about the one thing she would have done differently regarding her divorce from Lachey, 46.
“I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she laughed. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”
Teresa Giudice Says She Got a 'No Cheat' Clause Put Into Her Prenup
The pair—who decided to separate in Dec. 2019— signed a prenup before tying the knot in 1999.
The Giudices have been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud (Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015).
In an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa revealed in a phone call with Joe (while he was in custody at an ICE facility in Pennsylvania) that he was the one who “made [her] sign a prenup.”
“A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” Teresa then explained in a confessional.
Though she said she “wasn’t going to go through with it,” Teresa stressed that she couldn’t imagine actually cancelling their nuptials. “Being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding,” Teresa said.
She did have one condition: “I didn’t even read it, I just said, ‘I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup is void.'”
Marc Daly Refused to Sign a Prenup With Kenya Moore
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore explained why she and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, did not sign a prenup on an episode of RHOA filmed before their split.
Moore said that Daly refused to sign a prenup before the pair tied the knot in June 2017.
“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” Moore said, adding that Marc said he “didn’t want one” when she tried to bring up the topic. “That’s how strongly he felt about it.”
Daly explained, “We never had a discussion about [a] prenup because for me, you bring up prenup to me, it’s over,” he said. ” I’m not going to marry someone who has a prenup. If you’re with me, you’re all the way with me or you’re not with me.”
The pair, who share a child together, announced their divorce in Sept. 2019.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Joke About Their Prenup
Katharine McPhee and David Foster cracked a joke about having a prenup in a silly video promoting his “Hitman Tour,” in Jan 2020.
At one point in the video, Foster, 70, joked, “She’s making fun of my song,” after interrupting McPhee, who will be featured on the tour as a special guest.
“You’re using me for my talents,” quipped the American Idol alum to which the 16-time Grammy winner replied, “Totally.”
Later on, McPhee also joked about how they would have to keep Foster’s melody intact for a song, “otherwise I’ll have to take five percent.”
“You already got 50 percent so,” he fired back with a laugh, as she turned to the camera and said, “It’s called a prenup.”
As the pair both continued to laugh, he added: “Didn’t include theatrical releases though.”
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Have a Prenup 'at [Her] Insistence'
Even your favorite power couple protects their assets. In 2014, before Gabrielle Union wed Dwyane Wade, the actress told Arsenio Hall that she would definitely have a prenup.
Union said that she was hoping to avoid the mistakes she made in her first marriage to NFL star Chris Howard, who she divorced in 2005.
“The biggest difference between this and the last marriage will be a prenup – at my insistence,” she bluntly told Hall. “When you have your own stuff, you don’t need to worry about anyone else’s stuff. So everyone should go into the relationship knowing ‘I’m here for you and you’re here for me.’ And the reality is, I’ve never seen Dwyane balance a checkbook.”
She added, “I’ve got to protect my stuff. It’s the wave of the future, protecting your stuff.”
The pair are still happily married and share 1-year-old Kaavia.
Khloé Kardashian's Advice: 'You Have to Protect Yourself'
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were together just three weeks before tying the knot in Sept. 2009. The pair officially divorced in Dec. 2016, but Kardashian made it clear during their marriage that the pair was practical when to came to protecting their assets.
Kardashian told E! News in 2011 that the pair “of course” had a prenup.
“We have a prenup, prenups are…do you know what kind of day and age this is?” Khloé said, adding: “Everybody needs a prenup!”
She continued, “I mean, I don’t care if you make $5 or $5 million, in this day and age …people are crazy, you never know. And when you have businesses together, like we do, you have to protect yourself. It doesn’t mean you don’t love them.”
Kim Kardashian West Says She's a 'Smart Girl' for Having a Prenup
Her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries may have ended unexpectedly, but Kim was prepared for all possibilities.
In Oct. 2011, just days before announcing their split, Kardashian told Reuters, “I don’t really talk finances. My father was an attorney and I’m a smart girl — I’d like to think so — you can do the math. I wouldn’t worry about that.”
Luann de Lessups Said 'Oh Yeah' to a Prenup
The Real Housewives of New York married Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve of 2016 and divorced just seven months later.
When asked whether or not they would be signing a prenup, de Lessups told PEOPLE in Aug. 2016, “Oh yeah, well, we both have assets. He’s got a big business and assets and so do I.”
Wendy Williams 'Didn't Think It Would End' so Didn't Sign One
In April 2019, Williams filed for divorce from her husband (and manager) of two decades after he allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.
Williams opened up about her ongoing divorce from ex Kevin Hunter during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, revealing that the pair don’t have a prenuptial agreement.
“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained of her decision not to sign a prenup.
Dax Shepard Laughs About Saying 'No' to a Prenup With Kristen Bell
Shepard and Bell are one of Hollywood’s most candid couples, sharing about everything from their kids cursing to fights they’ve had.
Shepard told Conan O’Brien that the pair do not have a prenup. Bell had asked Shepard if he would like a prenup before they tied the knot in Oct. 2013, but the actor said no.
“I said ‘No, I don’t want a prenup,’ but I really wanted a prenup. Really bad,” he admits. “But I said no, I don’t want one.”
O’Brien asked why he didn’t just ask for one and Shepard said, “Because something good came over me for once and I made the reght decision.”
“But the joke is now on her because she’s become much more successful than me and has much more money than me,” Shepard joked.