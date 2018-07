Can You Believe These Celeb Pickup Lines Actually Worked?

Who Said It? Sam Asghari to Britney Spears

The singer’s boyfriend of more than a year opened up about their romance in a new interview, revealing he broke the ice with Spears by using a little joke. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'” Asghari told Men’s Health.

“I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it,” he added.