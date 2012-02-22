Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 22, 2012
STAR TOUCH
After making her man bust a move for her birthday, Jennifer Aniston displays her latest achievement, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday – two days before the release of her new rom-com Wanderlust.
DIVA SPOTTING
Amanda Seyfried soaks up the love at the premiere of her latest film Gone Tuesday in Hollywood. The suspense-thriller hits theaters Friday.
ALL WRAPPED UP
After showing off what appeared to be her engagement ring, Jessica Biel keeps the sparkler under wraps while stepping out in New York on Tuesday.
LOVE SHOT
New parents Cash Warren and Jessica Alba share a picture-perfect moment Tuesday at the V-Day Cocktails and Conversation with Eve Ensler event at West Hollywood's Soho House.
RED CARPET PREP
Just passing through! Before the Gone premiere, Joe Jonas takes a casual stroll past ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday.
A BLONDING MOMENT
Talk show host Chelsea Handler cuddles up to Kate Bosworth at the Chateau Marmont, where they attended a tribute dinner in honor of Charlie Chaplin Tuesday night.
OH, HAPPY DAY
One for the Money star Katherine Heigl beams during a cheerful mother-daughter outing Tuesday in Los Angeles.
KISSY FACE
Birthday girl Jennifer Love Hewitt, who just turned 33, blows a kiss Tuesday after filming her latest television drama, The Client List, in Los Angeles.
TAKING THE LEAD
After lunching at Umami Burger, Ashley Tisdale leads the way for her mystery guy Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.
EYE LOVE YOU
Isn't he lovely!? Sandra Bullock gazes cheerfully at her little man, Louis, 2, Tuesday in Los Angeles.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
What's in the bag? Expectant mom Jennifer Garner runs errands in style Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
OFF THE SHOULDER
Songstress Adele makes a glamorous stop on the red carpet before Tuesday's 2012 Brit Awards in London, where the Grammy winner received the best British female artist award.
OVER & OUT
Meanwhile, a sleek and sexy Rihanna, who recently recorded lyrics on a remix for ex Chris Brown, accessorizes her shimmering gown with over-the-elbow gloves for Tuesday's Brit Awards.
'HUNGER' NO MORE
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence satisfies her cravings with a grocery-store run Tuesday in L.A.
STRAIGHT EDGE
With stepdad Bruce Jenner already protective against potential suitors, a solo Kim Kardashian steps out for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
'HI' FASHION
Following husband Nick Cannon's growing health concerns, a svelte Mariah Carey sparkles outside N.Y.C.'s Good Morning America on Tuesday.