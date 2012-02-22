Star Tracks: Wednesday, February 22, 2012

Aniston takes her place on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Plus: Amanda Seyfried, Jessica & Cash, Joe Jonas and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 16

STAR TOUCH

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After making her man bust a move for her birthday, Jennifer Aniston displays her latest achievement, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday – two days before the release of her new rom-com Wanderlust.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

DIVA SPOTTING

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Amanda Seyfried soaks up the love at the premiere of her latest film Gone Tuesday in Hollywood. The suspense-thriller hits theaters Friday.

3 of 16

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: Splash News Online

After showing off what appeared to be her engagement ring, Jessica Biel keeps the sparkler under wraps while stepping out in New York on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

LOVE SHOT

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

New parents Cash Warren and Jessica Alba share a picture-perfect moment Tuesday at the V-Day Cocktails and Conversation with Eve Ensler event at West Hollywood's Soho House.

Advertisement

5 of 16

RED CARPET PREP

Credit: WENN

Just passing through! Before the Gone premiere, Joe Jonas takes a casual stroll past ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday.

6 of 16

A BLONDING MOMENT

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty

Talk show host Chelsea Handler cuddles up to Kate Bosworth at the Chateau Marmont, where they attended a tribute dinner in honor of Charlie Chaplin Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

OH, HAPPY DAY

Credit: Oliver S Wolf/Splash News Online

One for the Money star Katherine Heigl beams during a cheerful mother-daughter outing Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

KISSY FACE

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Birthday girl Jennifer Love Hewitt, who just turned 33, blows a kiss Tuesday after filming her latest television drama, The Client List, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 16

TAKING THE LEAD

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

After lunching at Umami Burger, Ashley Tisdale leads the way for her mystery guy Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

EYE LOVE YOU

Credit: AKM Images

Isn't he lovely!? Sandra Bullock gazes cheerfully at her little man, Louis, 2, Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

SHOWING HER STRIPES

Credit: Xposure

What's in the bag? Expectant mom Jennifer Garner runs errands in style Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

OFF THE SHOULDER

Credit: Landov

Songstress Adele makes a glamorous stop on the red carpet before Tuesday's 2012 Brit Awards in London, where the Grammy winner received the best British female artist award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

OVER & OUT

Credit: Xposure

Meanwhile, a sleek and sexy Rihanna, who recently recorded lyrics on a remix for ex Chris Brown, accessorizes her shimmering gown with over-the-elbow gloves for Tuesday's Brit Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

'HUNGER' NO MORE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence satisfies her cravings with a grocery-store run Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

STRAIGHT EDGE

Credit: X17online

With stepdad Bruce Jenner already protective against potential suitors, a solo Kim Kardashian steps out for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

'HI' FASHION

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Following husband Nick Cannon's growing health concerns, a svelte Mariah Carey sparkles outside N.Y.C.'s Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff