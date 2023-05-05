01 of 21 Kerry Washington's Husband: Nnamdi Asomugha Araya Doheny/Getty Kerry Washington stunned Gladiators across the nation when news broke that she had married former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha in an intimate ceremony in Idaho during the summer of 2013. And though the couple is 10 years in now, we've rarely heard the Little Fires Everywhere star speak on her marriage. "Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities'] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!' So I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice," Washington said during a SXSW panel in 2016. "It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life." She continued: "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what's going on in my marriage, I don't refute them, because I don't talk about my personal life." The two share three children — daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 9, son Caleb Kelechi, 6, and Asomugha's older daughter from a previous relationship.

02 of 21 Elizabeth Banks' Husband: Max Handelman Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage Elizabeth Banks and her husband Max Handelman met on their first day of college at the University of Pennsylvania and have since been inseparable. However, fans of the Pitch Perfect 2 director have most likely seen her hubby only a handful of times given that he keeps quite the low profile. The two were married in 2003 and share two sons, Felix and Magnus. While promoting Charlie's Angels in 2019, Banks opened up about her decades-long marriage, telling PORTER, "Twenty-seven years. It's the thing I'm most proud of. I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together. We were constantly making decisions that kept us close."

03 of 21 Jennifer Lawrence's Husband: Cooke Maroney Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com The American Hustle actress did not have marriage on her radar when a mutual friend introduced her to Cooke Maroney in 2018. However, after dating for less than a year, the art gallery director popped the question and Lawrence knew she couldn't say no. "He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever," Lawrence joked while on Naked with Catt Sadler. "And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave!' So I wanted to take that offer." The two welcomed their son Cy in February 2022.

04 of 21 Margot Robbie's Husband: Tom Ackerley Kevin Mazur/Getty Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were such good friends that even though she was in love with him, she thought expressing those feelings would ruin their friendship. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him,' " she told Vogue in 2016. It turned out the feelings were mutual, however. "Then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.' " They quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in 2016.

05 of 21 Emma Stone's Husband: Dave McCary Kevork Djansezian/Getty The Easy A actress met her future hubby Dave McCary for the first time when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in 2016. She performed one of the sketches he wrote for the show and it seems like sparks flew from then. The two got engaged in 2019 and quietly wed in 2020. They welcomed their first child together, a girl named Louise Jean McCray, in 2021.

06 of 21 Meryl Streep's Husband: Don Gummer Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Though Meryl Streep rarely says a peep about her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer is sometimes pictured next to his leading lady at various events. Streep and Gummer met in 1978. At the time, Streep was still recovering from the death of her boyfriend of two years, actor John Cazale, who had succumbed to cancer. Gummer and Streep married six months after meeting. They went on to welcome four kids: Henry Wolfe Gummer was born in 1979, followed by Mary Willa "Mamie" Gummer in 1983, Grace Gummer in 1986 and Louisa Jacobson Gummer in 1991. "Our marriage and our children and their wellbeing inform all the decisions we make," Streep once said about her life with the visual artist.

07 of 21 Tina Fey's Husband: Jeff Richmond Jim Spellman/Getty Long before we knew Tina Fey as a comedy genius, her husband Jeff Richmond saw her talent as it was budding. The couple met while working at Second City in Chicago sometime in the mid-'90s. At the time, Fey was still crafting her comedy chops, but her future husband could already tell she was something special. "I don't want to say she was funny 'for a woman,' but there were so many talented men there at the time, and then suddenly there was Tina, who was so funny — and she was at home with all those boys on the stage," he told The New Yorker. The two got married in 2001 after seven years of dating. They welcomed two girls — Alice Zenobia in 2005 and Penelope Athena in 2011.

08 of 21 Dolly Parton's Husband: Carl Thomas Dean Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean. Dolly Parton/instagram When it comes keeping their private relationships under the radar, Dolly Parton has everyone beat. The country legend has been married to her husband Carl Dean Thomas for nearly 60 years, yet there are barely any pictures of them together. The only images we get are those the "Jolene" singer posts herself. So what's her secret sauce? Keeping things light. "We both have a warped sense of humor," the country legend, who married Dean on May 30, 1966, told ET Canada. "And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you're married like that." She continued, "Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can't take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it."

09 of 21 Cate Blanchett's Husband: Andrew Upton David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty The union of an actress and a playwright sounds ideal, but it wasn't love at first sight for Cate Blanchett and her husband of 26 years, Andrew Upton. The two met while she was working on a Chekov play and their first reviews of each other were less than stellar. "He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant," she told Vanity Fair in 1999. However, the tide quickly turned and their dislike morphed into a whirlwind romance. "It just shows how wrong you can be," Blanchett recalled. "Once he kissed me, that was that." The pair were engaged three weeks into their relationship and tied the knot in 1997. Blanchett and Upton have four kids — sons Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15, and daughter Edith, 8.

10 of 21 Issa Rae's Husband: Louis Diame Leon Bennett/Getty Between the multiple hit TV shows she creates, produces and writes, various business ventures she fronts and honors she collects, Issa Rae is almost always in the spotlight. What she keeps hidden away, however, is her relationship with hubby Louis Diame. Up until she got married in 2021, there was no real confirmation of their relationship, save for some engagement rumors that were corroborated by her Insecure costars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis. And even though she gave us a small peek into her wedding day, the actress still hasn't divulged much about her nuptials aside from the fact that it was a day to remember. "It was just a beautiful experience," the Lovebirds actress later told Tamron Hall. "People tell you that it goes by fast, and they're right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun. I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

11 of 21 Ed Sheeran's Wife: Cherry Seaborn JMEnternational/Getty Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn knew each from when they were just teens in high school. Though they lost touch in their early 20s — Sheeran went on tour, Seaborn went to pursue her master's at Duke University — fate reconnected the two friends in 2015 and the rest was history. In January 2018, Sheeran and Seaborn secretly got married in an intimate ceremony. During an appearance on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, Sheeran called their big day a "tiny, tiny event," saying, "We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had a curry." The pair have two daughters, Lyra Antarctica, born in 2020, and Jupiter, born in 2022.

12 of 21 Will Ferrell's Wife: Viveca Paulin Dia Dipasupil/GA/The Hollywood Reporter Will Ferrell met his wife Viveca Paulin in an acting class and got married in 2000 after separating for a short while. But it seems the connection was undeniable, as Ferrell told ELLE she understood his quirkiness. "What I love most about Viv is very simple. She totally got my sense of humor," he said. "I sent her flowers every day for a week with a card, like, 'You're the fifth-prettiest woman in the office.' She loved it. We had a shorthand with each other." The two share three sons together — Magnus, Mattias and Axel, whom they welcomed in 2004, 2007 and 2010, respectively.

13 of 21 Paul Rudd's Wife: Julie Yaeger Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger's meet-cute is straight out of a rom-com. Following the success of Clueless, the actor went to New York City seeking a publicist. It was at one office where he met his would-be bride, and the rest was history. "She was the first person I met in New York," he told Marie Claire UK in 2018. "We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn't a girl." The two were hitched in 2003 and have two children together, son Jack Sullivan, who was born in 2006, and daughter Darby, who they welcomed in 2010.

14 of 21 Jamie Lee Curtis' Husband: Christopher Guest Kevin Mazur/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis has been married to acclaimed screenwriter/director Christopher Guest for nearly 40 years. And though you rarely see them at Hollywood events together — she joked about having to force him to be her date to the Academy Awards this year — the two have maintained a solid foundation over the course of their long marriage. In fact, she revealed he is still very much her happy place all these years later. "I feel safe when I drive up and see that [he is] home," Curtis told AARP The Magazine in 2021. "That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone."

15 of 21 Snoop Dogg's Wife: Shante Broadus Johnny Nunez/WireImage Snoop Dogg may be the top dog when it comes to the rap game, but his wife Shante Broadus is the real power behind the machine. The two met while in high school, and even though she's been officially managing the California legend since 2021, Broadus has been around for the whole journey. "I was there with him when he started all this," she told W Magazine. "Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers." Snoop and Shante have three children — Corde, 28, Cordell, 26, and Cori, 23. (Snoop also has another son, Julian, 25, from a different relationship.)

16 of 21 Julia Roberts' Husband: Danny Moder Lester Cohen/WireImage Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met on the set of The Mexican in 2000. The actress was starring opposite Brad Pitt, while Moder was serving as the cameraman. Though they both were in relationships at the time, they would later reconnect and were married on July 4, 2002. Two decades and three kids later, Roberts still believes that marrying Moder is the greatest choice she's ever made. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way," she said while on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2018. "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

17 of 21 Christina Aguilera's Fiancé: Matthew Rutler Kevin Mazur/WireImage Christina Aguilera also met the love of her life on a movie set — 2010's Burlesque. The two got engaged in 2014 and have remained affianced since. "Our love is secure enough that we don't need a wedding to prove our love or commitment," Aguilera told PEOPLE. "We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now." The two share a daughter, Summer Rain, 8. Aguilera also has a son, Max, 15, from a previous relationship.

18 of 21 Lisa Kudrow's Husband: Michael Stern Amanda Edwards/WireImage Though Lisa Kudrow's stint as Phoebe Buffay on Friends was — and still is — high profile, her marriage to advertising executive Michael Stern is the exact opposite. The two met is France in the '80s and married in 1995, just as Kudrow's star was rising. They welcomed son Julian in 1998, with Kudrow's pregnancy written into the famed show.

19 of 21 Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Wife: Tasha McCauley Jeff Vespa/Getty "I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public. The girl that I'm with, she really doesn't want to be a part of that," Joseph Gordon-Levitt once told Howard Stern of his relationship. And it seems he's stuck to his guns. The actor has been married to Tasha McCauley — an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Fellow Robots, a robotics company based at NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley — since 2014, but they have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. The pair share two sons and keep their children's identities low-key as well.

20 of 21 Maya Rudolph's Partner: Paul Thomas Anderson Mike Coppola/Getty Despite never having married, Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson have more than two decades of commitment to each other under their belts. The couple have reportedly been together since 2001 and refuse to divulge details of their courtship to the press. "No, It's a sweet thing … Too personal. I don't want to share it," Rudolph told The Guardian in a 2015 interview after being asked how they met. They have four kids — daughters Pearl, 17, Lucille, 13 and Minnie, 9, as well as a son, Jack, 11.