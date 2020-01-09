Videos of Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and More Celeb Parents Learning TikTok From Their Kids

They’re not regular parents, they’re cool parents.

Teens around the globe are using TikTok, a video-sharing social media platform to do dance challenges, lip-sync their favorite songs and create hilarious short-form content. While the youths are thoroughly enjoying themselves, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to their parents – and that applies even to the biggest A-listers around.

These celebrity kids were kind (and patient) enough to teach their famous parents how to not just create a TikTok, but to truly master the art of a good one.

Courteney Cox

It’s not “The Routine” from Friends, but it’ll have to do. The mother-daughter pair broke a sweat with some “#familyaerobics” as Coco taught her mom how to use the app.

Though the finished product was worthy of going viral, it wasn’t all fun and games! “Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the Friends star, 55, wrote when she posted the finished product to Instagram.

Laura Dern

The Little Women actress has played many roles in her career, but none are as iconic as her role in her daughter Jaya Harper’s TikTok.

The 15-year-old posted a video of her mom literally stealing the show as she danced to Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which has earned itself a dance challenge on the app. She captioned the video, “Mom takeover,” adding the hashtag “#disaster” for good measure.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham truly brought the spice to her kitchen when she danced it out with her son, Romeo (and managed to get him plenty of followers in the process). The former Spice Girl proved she’s still got it, nailing every memorable move from her girl group’s hit “Spice Up Her Life” while Romeo, 17, tried to keep up alongside her.

“He came home the other day and he said, ‘You know, Mom, I’ve just joined TikTok, will you do a dance with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ He said the Spice Girls,” Victoria, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres. “And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.’”

She joked, “He used me.” But can you blame him? If our moms were on TikTok, we’d be begging them to “Stop (Right Now)” but if our moms were Posh Spice…that’s a different story.

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

It’s nice when your parents supply their own material. Iris Apatow, 17, enlisted her parents, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, to lipsync to a scene from This Is 40, which her father directed, and which starred Mann alongside Paul Rudd and her daughters, Iris and Maude.

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress went straight to the source when she was curious about the platform, enlisting her 16-year-old son Deacon to answer the question: “What is TikTok?”

Lucky for us (and for Reese) Deacon played along and taught her how to make her very own TikTok to “Mr. Sandman,” featuring her adorable pup, Lou. We can thank Deacon for the amazing content to come, of course.

We can’t wait to see who’ll be the next to try it out.