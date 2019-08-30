These 10 Celebrities Take The Words 'Neat Freak' to a Whole New Level

Naomi Campbell walked so Nicole Richie could fly. With a routine so rigorous you basically need a degree to master it, Campbell stays healthy and hydrated.

She carries disposable plastic gloves in her bag, puts them on and takes out sanitizing wipes to scrub down the television, arm rests, tray table, seatbelt or anything else she might touch during the flight.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” Campbell advises. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

She also wears a mask and uses her own seat cover.