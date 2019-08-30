These 10 Celebrities Take The Words 'Neat Freak' to a Whole New Level

Nicole Richie
On a flight with Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie let her Neat Flag fly. Klum, who captured Richie’s intense cleaning ritual pre-flight, said “I thought only Naomi Campbell was the nut job but nein, Ms. Richie is just as f—ing nuts.”
For her part, Richie snaps on a pair of rubber gloves and begins wiping down her first class seat. It didn’t stop at a thorough scrub, though—Richie also brought a custom seat cover. “I believed in this product so much that I invested in the company,” Richie said. “It should be coming out pretty soon. It’s got arms on both sides, too. Boom, boom!”
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell walked so Nicole Richie could fly. With a routine so rigorous you basically need a degree to master it, Campbell stays healthy and hydrated.
She carries disposable plastic gloves in her bag, puts them on and takes out sanitizing wipes to scrub down the television, arm rests, tray table, seatbelt or anything else she might touch during the flight.
“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” Campbell advises. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”
She also wears a mask and uses her own seat cover.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ever lose sleep over a mess? The Goop founder told Harper’s Bazaar, “I cannot function if there is a physical mess around me. If everything is falling apart, I go on a cleaning frenzy.”
She also admitted, “I cannot go to sleep with dishes in the sink.”
Kim Kardashian
The mogul and mother of four said on her blog, “I’m the biggest neat freak at home. I don’t have people over for that reason, because I don’t like anyone in my space. I think I was a housekeeper in my last life. Sitting at home in sweats and cleaning out my closet would be a perfect night for me.” Her extremely minimalist home would seem to confirm that.
Khloé Kardashian
What did you expect from someone who calls her need to clean Khlo-C-D?
Khloé isn’t just an organizational freak, she’s serious about cleanliness. She washes her sheets every two days and bleaches her towels after ever use, which is far more frequently than even the neatest of freaks suggest.
She also bleaches her shower “like a serial killer would” once a week.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for being, well, a little extra, so it’s not hard to imagine that she’s extra serious about cleanliness.
She explains, “Hotel rooms are gross. I’m sorry, but if you think of the who, what and where that TV changer has been, you would wipe that whole f—ing place down just like I do with my alcohol wipes. By the way, I also wipe my plane seat down and everything around me. You betcha OCD baby, but if that keeps the bodily fluids/germs off of me, then it’s so well worth it folks!”
Donald Trump
The President of the United States really doesn’t like to shake hands. In his 1997 book, The Art of the Comeback, Trump says, “One of the curses of American society is the simple act of shaking hands, and the more successful and famous one becomes the worse this terrible custom seems to get. I happen to be a clean hands freak. I feel much better after I thoroughly wash my hands, which I do as much as possible.”
Courteney Cox
It seems her Type A character on Friends really rubbed off on Cox. Marta Kauffman, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, told The Los Angeles Times, “Let’s face it, [Cox is] adorable and intelligent and really together. She is Monica. She has the neatest dressing room. She even cleans up the other actors’ dressing rooms because she won’t go in there if they are too messy.”
Though Cox says her neat freak tendencies are greatly exaggerated, she does admit they exist: “I have a lot of glass in my house, and I remember saying as a joke once that I clean my stuff with Windex while my friends are over, but then I found myself actually doing that the other day. It’s horrible.”
Christina Aguilera
The singer loves cleaning so much that she passed her habits to her son, Max!
In 2009, Aguilera told PEOPLE, “Vacuum was one of his first words! He has a cleaning fetish and he loves to run around with a rag and dust and clean, and he loves to clean his high chair after he’s done eating. It’s so cute! I’ll lift him down and the first thing he does is to take a rag and clean off his chair. He’s mommy’s little helper.”
Madonna
The queen needs her throne! No, really, Madonna reportedly has it written into her contract that the staff at each venue on her tour must “replace the toilet seat in her dressing room before she arrives” for a performance.