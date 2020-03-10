Ben Affleck Speaks Spanish, Plus 10 Other Hollywood Heartthrobs Who Speak More Than One Language

As if being ridiculously attractive isn’t enough, some celebrities decide to up their games by learning another language.

Ben Affleck recently flexed his skills, speaking Spanish during an interview about his new film, The Way Back, and proving that he’s not just muy caliente but also muy impresionante. But Affleck is not the first Hollywood heartthrob to make our hearts race by showing off his impressive language skills: here are 10 more leading men who can speak more than one language.

Ben Affleck

Language: Spanish

Affleck told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he speaks Spanish “passively” rather than fluently, and added that his daughter, Violet, is getting better at speaking the language than he is. Affleck told Clarkson that he learned Spanish while shooting a TV series at 13 in Mexico. (Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, also picked up some Spanish and is not afraid to use it every so often.)

Chris Pratt

Language: German

The Jurassic World actor studied the language for three years in school, though he admits that he is a little rusty. He’s not quite fluent in German, but he does know a dirty joke or two.

Matthew McConaughey

Language: Spanish

McConaughey learned Spanish while growing up in Uvalde, Texas, and ay dios mio, he speaks the language well.

Tom Hiddleston

Language: Greek

The Thor star speaks multiple languages — including French, Spanish and Italian — and learned Greek while studying Classics at Cambridge.

Bradley Cooper

Language: French

Oh-la-la! Cooper studied French while in college at Georgetown University and even took part in an exchange program in Aix-en-Provence, France, for six months, resulting in this très sexy talent.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Language: French

The actor studied French poetry at Columbia University, which means that we are even more jealous of his wife, Tasha McCauley, because she gets to listen to Gordon-Levitt whisper sweet French nothings in her ear.

Colin Firth

Language: Italian

Che bello! As if Mr. Darcy himself couldn’t get dreamier, he learned to speak Italian in order to impress his now estranged wife Livia’s parents.

Paul Wesley

Language: Polish

The Vampire Diaries star spent a few months every year with his family in Poland growing up, and is equally charming in both of his languages.

Will Smith

Language: Spanish

The man of many talents has no problem rattling off a little Spanish!

Timothée Chalamet

Language: French

If the spelling of Chalamet’s name (and the accent mark above the ‘e’ in Timothée) did not give him away, the young actor is fluent in French. The Little Women actor’s father was born in France, and his sister Pauline currently lives there.

Darren Criss

Language: Italian

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star studied abroad in Italy at L’Accademia dell’Arte in Arezzo. The actor can also speak a bit of French, Japanese, Spanish and Filipino.