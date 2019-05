There’s no doubt that the one-time Sexiest Man Alive loves his mama, Ata Johnson. The actor brought her along to the premiere of Moana, and shared a tear-jerking Instagram post about her for Mother’s Day 2015. “Early am flight and I’m sittin’ across from my mom when out of the blue she looks around the plane, then looks at me and says ‘Son, I can’t believe the life I have.. grandma and grandpa would be so proud,’ ” Johnson recalled. “I asked her, ‘Are you happy ma?’ Just then the flight attendant placed my moms breakfast down on the table and my mom said to me, ‘Am I happy?.. I used to worry about how I was going to buy groceries for us and now I just had my breakfast placed down in front of me.’ She bursts into tears and says ‘Yes, son I couldn’t be happier.’ “

“At this moment Im shaking my head and smiling quietly (as my mom blows her nose;) ’cause she just told me she’s happy. And y’all know when our parents tell us they’re happy, its so satisfying for us, ’cause it means we’ve done a good job for them as their kids.”

The all-star son is also an accomplished gift-giver. In 2012, he gave his mom a huge holiday surprise with a brand new car.