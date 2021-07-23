It's Leo Season! Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Barack Obama and More Celebrity Leos

It's no surprise that these superstars are Leos! The sign, represented by a lion, is known for possessing some serious star quality, as well as a healthy dose of ambition and confidence. Get ready to celebrate Leo season from July 23 to August 22

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 23, 2021 03:24 PM

1 of 47

Daniel Radcliffe

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

What better sign for a Gryffindor than a lion? Radcliffe's birthday is July 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 47

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: ABC via Getty

The multi-talented superstar will celebrate her 52nd birthday on July 24.

3 of 47

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale actress celebrates her birthday on July 24. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 47

Matt LeBlanc

Credit: Eddy Chen/CBS via Getty

Did you know that the cast of Friends includes three actors with Leo birthdays? LeBlanc is the first of his pals, born on July 25. 

Advertisement

5 of 47

Sandra Bullock

Miss Congeniality herself would be a Leo! Bullock was born on July 26. 

6 of 47

Mick Jagger

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

Of course Mick Jagger is a Leo! The Rolling Stones frontman was born on July 26 and definitely gives off Big Leo Energy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 47

Helen Mirren

Credit: SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mirren continues to thrive (and look good while doing it!) after years of acting, a Leo through and through. Her birthday is July 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 47

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

The Love & Friendship actress's birthday is July 26. 

Advertisement

9 of 47

Maya Rudolph

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Rudolph is a hilarious and talented Leo Queen! She celebrates her birthday on July 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 47

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Only a Leo could make the leap from body-building to acting to politics look easy. Schwarzenegger was born on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 47

Laurence Fishburne

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

A versatile and powerful actor, Fisburne is a Leo! He was born on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 47

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is another Friends star to be born under the Leo sign. She celebrates her birthday on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 47

Vivica A. Fox

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Fox gives off major boss babe energy, which makes sense considering how charismatic Leos usually are. She was born on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 47

Hilary Swank

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

The Academy Award winner celebrates her birthday on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 47

Terry Crews

Credit: Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Leo King Terry Crews always manages to steal the show and get people laughing. He was born on July 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 47

Jason Momoa

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Looking like a lion isn't necessarily required for all Leos, but we're not complaining! Momoa was born on August 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 47

Martha Stewart

Credit: Denis Contreras/Getty

The Queen of All Things Lifestyle is naturally a luxury-loving Leo! She was born on August 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 47

Tom Brady

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

One look at all of Brady's Super Bowl rings will tell you that he's a Leo. His birthday is August 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 47

Daniel Dae Kim

Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty

The actor and activist's charisma shines through in all that he does. He was born on August 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 47

Meghan Markle

Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Meghan Markle followed her heart and ended up with a Prince! If that's not Big Leo Energy, we don't know what is! Markle's birthday is August 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 47

Cole and Dylan Sprouse

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Leo twins have been in the spotlight since they were infants. Their birthday is August 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 47

Barack Obama

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Leos are natural leaders, so it makes sense that President Obama was born under the star sign! His birthday is August 4, and he was the 4th Leo President of the United States.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 47

Charlize Theron

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Theron's commitment to her roles is undeniable as she's able to transform into everyone from Megyn Kelly to Aileen Wuornos. The Leo actress's birthday is August 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 47

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

The "If I Can't Have You" singer is a big softie at heart, which makes sense as he's a big-hearted Leo. His birthday is August 8. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 47

Whitney Houston

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The late singer was talented and boy, did she know it. She was born on August 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 47

Antonio Banderas

Credit: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty

There's just something about Leo men! Banderas' birthday is August 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 47

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Youtube

A billionaire makeup mogul, Jenner can thank her Leo star sign for her confidence and love for the spotlight. She was born on August 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 47

Viola Davis

Credit: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty

A trailblazer who continues to deliver powerful performance after powerful performance, is it any wonder that Viola Davis (whose birthday is August 11) is a Leo?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 47

Chris Hemsworth

Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

For some reason, it just makes sense that the God of Thunder is a Leo. Hemsworth celebrates his birthday on August 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 47

Mila Kunis

Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Kunis isn't afraid of going after what she wants and loves to speak her truth. Her birthday is August 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 47

Halle Berry

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Halle Berry's ambition and warm energy is oh-so-Leo. Her birthday is August 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 47

Joe Jonas

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The Leo singer was born to perform! He celebrates his birthday on August 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 47

Anthony Anderson

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

The comedian knows how to work a crowd! From hosting awards shows to making us laugh on screen, Anderson is a confident, charming Leo! August 15 is his birthday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 47

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has many titles: actor, director, Dunkin' Donuts enthusiast, and he's also a Leo! He was born on August 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 47

Jennifer Lawrence

Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty

Lawrence's penchant for winning awards but keeping it real on the red carpet made her super relatable and aspirational. She was born on August 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 47

Debra Messing

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

The Will & Grace star celebrates her birthday on August 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 47

Angela Bassett

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

With talent to spare, Bassett exudes Leo energy, bringing confidence to every performance (and red carpet appearance). Her birthday is August 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 47

Madonna

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Has anyone uttered a more Leo sentence than, "B-tch, I'm Madonna?" The legendary singer was born  on August 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 47

Steve Carell

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The actor was born on August 16, so it makes sense that he's a Leo. They are known to have a great sense of humor, after all!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 47

Robert De Niro

Credit: Getty

When De Niro asked, "You talkin' to me? Then who the hell else are you talkin' to?" in Taxi Driver he was really asking for all the Leos who crave attention. The actor's birthday is August 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 47

Bill Clinton

Credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/AFP via Getty

Another president with Big Leo Energy. Clinton celebrates his birthday on August 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 47

Matthew Perry

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another Friends cast member with a Leo birthday? Could they be anymore in sync?! Matthew Perry celebrates his on August 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 47

John Stamos

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Have mercy! John Stamos oozes that telltale Leo confidence. He was born on August 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 47

Amy Adams

Credit: late night with seth Meyers/ youtube

The Hillbilly Elegy actress is a Leo! Her birthday is on August 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 47

Kristen Wiig

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The former SNL comedian celebrates her birthday on August 22 (and used to have a Leo tattoo)!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 47

James Corden

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The charismatic late-night host is, of course, a Leo! His birthday is August 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 47

Dua Lipa

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

We love a self-aware Leo gal! Dua Lipa — who celebrates her birthday at the end of Leo Season on August 22 — said in a Wired interview of her birth chart "I'm a Leo, but I'm also a Libra Rising and Cancer Moon, so I'm emotional as f--k but then really tough, so don't mess with me!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger