It's Leo Season! Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Barack Obama and More Celebrity Leos
It's no surprise that these superstars are Leos! The sign, represented by a lion, is known for possessing some serious star quality, as well as a healthy dose of ambition and confidence. Get ready to celebrate Leo season from July 23 to August 22
Daniel Radcliffe
What better sign for a Gryffindor than a lion? Radcliffe's birthday is July 23.
Jennifer Lopez
The multi-talented superstar will celebrate her 52nd birthday on July 24.
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale actress celebrates her birthday on July 24.
Matt LeBlanc
Did you know that the cast of Friends includes three actors with Leo birthdays? LeBlanc is the first of his pals, born on July 25.
Sandra Bullock
Miss Congeniality herself would be a Leo! Bullock was born on July 26.
Mick Jagger
Of course Mick Jagger is a Leo! The Rolling Stones frontman was born on July 26 and definitely gives off Big Leo Energy.
Helen Mirren
Mirren continues to thrive (and look good while doing it!) after years of acting, a Leo through and through. Her birthday is July 26.
Kate Beckinsale
The Love & Friendship actress's birthday is July 26.
Maya Rudolph
Rudolph is a hilarious and talented Leo Queen! She celebrates her birthday on July 27.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Only a Leo could make the leap from body-building to acting to politics look easy. Schwarzenegger was born on July 30.
Laurence Fishburne
A versatile and powerful actor, Fisburne is a Leo! He was born on July 30.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow is another Friends star to be born under the Leo sign. She celebrates her birthday on July 30.
Vivica A. Fox
Fox gives off major boss babe energy, which makes sense considering how charismatic Leos usually are. She was born on July 30.
Hilary Swank
The Academy Award winner celebrates her birthday on July 30.
Terry Crews
Leo King Terry Crews always manages to steal the show and get people laughing. He was born on July 30.
Jason Momoa
Looking like a lion isn't necessarily required for all Leos, but we're not complaining! Momoa was born on August 1.
Martha Stewart
The Queen of All Things Lifestyle is naturally a luxury-loving Leo! She was born on August 3.
Tom Brady
One look at all of Brady's Super Bowl rings will tell you that he's a Leo. His birthday is August 3.
Daniel Dae Kim
The actor and activist's charisma shines through in all that he does. He was born on August 4.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle followed her heart and ended up with a Prince! If that's not Big Leo Energy, we don't know what is! Markle's birthday is August 4.
Cole and Dylan Sprouse
The Leo twins have been in the spotlight since they were infants. Their birthday is August 4.
Barack Obama
Leos are natural leaders, so it makes sense that President Obama was born under the star sign! His birthday is August 4, and he was the 4th Leo President of the United States.
Charlize Theron
Theron's commitment to her roles is undeniable as she's able to transform into everyone from Megyn Kelly to Aileen Wuornos. The Leo actress's birthday is August 7.
Shawn Mendes
The "If I Can't Have You" singer is a big softie at heart, which makes sense as he's a big-hearted Leo. His birthday is August 8.
Whitney Houston
The late singer was talented and boy, did she know it. She was born on August 9.
Antonio Banderas
There's just something about Leo men! Banderas' birthday is August 10.
Kylie Jenner
A billionaire makeup mogul, Jenner can thank her Leo star sign for her confidence and love for the spotlight. She was born on August 10.
Viola Davis
A trailblazer who continues to deliver powerful performance after powerful performance, is it any wonder that Viola Davis (whose birthday is August 11) is a Leo?
Chris Hemsworth
For some reason, it just makes sense that the God of Thunder is a Leo. Hemsworth celebrates his birthday on August 11.
Mila Kunis
Kunis isn't afraid of going after what she wants and loves to speak her truth. Her birthday is August 14.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry's ambition and warm energy is oh-so-Leo. Her birthday is August 14.
Joe Jonas
The Leo singer was born to perform! He celebrates his birthday on August 15.
Anthony Anderson
The comedian knows how to work a crowd! From hosting awards shows to making us laugh on screen, Anderson is a confident, charming Leo! August 15 is his birthday.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has many titles: actor, director, Dunkin' Donuts enthusiast, and he's also a Leo! He was born on August 15.
Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence's penchant for winning awards but keeping it real on the red carpet made her super relatable and aspirational. She was born on August 15.
Debra Messing
The Will & Grace star celebrates her birthday on August 15.
Angela Bassett
With talent to spare, Bassett exudes Leo energy, bringing confidence to every performance (and red carpet appearance). Her birthday is August 16.
Madonna
Has anyone uttered a more Leo sentence than, "B-tch, I'm Madonna?" The legendary singer was born on August 16.
Steve Carell
The actor was born on August 16, so it makes sense that he's a Leo. They are known to have a great sense of humor, after all!
Robert De Niro
When De Niro asked, "You talkin' to me? Then who the hell else are you talkin' to?" in Taxi Driver he was really asking for all the Leos who crave attention. The actor's birthday is August 17.
Bill Clinton
Another president with Big Leo Energy. Clinton celebrates his birthday on August 19.
Matthew Perry
Another Friends cast member with a Leo birthday? Could they be anymore in sync?! Matthew Perry celebrates his on August 19.
John Stamos
Have mercy! John Stamos oozes that telltale Leo confidence. He was born on August 19.
Amy Adams
The Hillbilly Elegy actress is a Leo! Her birthday is on August 20.
Kristen Wiig
The former SNL comedian celebrates her birthday on August 22 (and used to have a Leo tattoo)!
James Corden
The charismatic late-night host is, of course, a Leo! His birthday is August 22.
Dua Lipa
We love a self-aware Leo gal! Dua Lipa — who celebrates her birthday at the end of Leo Season on August 22 — said in a Wired interview of her birth chart "I'm a Leo, but I'm also a Libra Rising and Cancer Moon, so I'm emotional as f--k but then really tough, so don't mess with me!"