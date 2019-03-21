Rob Kardashian, Rumer Willis and More Celeb Kids Who Went to USC

Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were both thrilled to congratulate their son on graduating from the Marshall School of Business at USC in 2016.

“Patrick, I’m so proud of you,” the former Governor of California wrote on Instagram. “You have grown into a great man – physically and mentally – and I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

“Well loved, well educated,” Shiver wrote on her own Instagram post.