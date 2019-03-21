Rob Kardashian, Rumer Willis and More Celeb Kids Who Went to USC

Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were both thrilled to congratulate their son on graduating from the Marshall School of Business at USC in 2016.
“Patrick, I’m so proud of you,” the former Governor of California wrote on Instagram. “You have grown into a great man – physically and mentally – and I can’t wait to see what you do next.”
“Well loved, well educated,” Shiver wrote on her own Instagram post.
Percy “Romeo” Miller
Basketball was never just a hobby for the son of rapper Master P and ex Sonya C. Miller put his acting and music career on hold after earning a coveted spot on USC’s basketball team in 2008. He played for two seasons but decided not to return his junior year due to injury. Instead, he left school to put all of his energy back into his career in entertainment.
Lily Collins
Before the daughter of musician Phil Collins and model-actress Jill Tavelman became a full-fledged movie star, she was enrolled in USC to pursue broadcast journalism. The actress, however, only stayed until sophomore year before dropping out to take advantage of larger roles that were coming her way.
Rob Kardashian
The son of Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner can boast that he’s one of two Kardashian kids who graduated from college (the other being Kourtney, who graduated from the University of Arizona). The reality star earned his degree from the Marshall School of Business at USC in 2009.
Then in 2012, Kardashian tweeted that he was “going to law school very soon” back at his alma mater, but USC’s Gould School of Law’s social media team quickly shot down his claim. The law school tweeted that Kardashian “is not coming here, but we wish him luck at law,” and then to further clarify the statement, tweeted again to say, “Rob Kardashian hasn’t even applied to USC Law.”
Corinne Foxx
Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline’s daughter was juggling school and modeling gigs before graduating with a public relations degree at USC in 2016. Now at 26, the rising star is signed to CAA and is the DJ on Beat Shazam, a musical game show hosted by her father. She’s also appeared in fashion campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Kenneth Cole.
Rumer Willis
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter attended USC for one semester before dropping out. While it’s not clear why she decided to cut her time short, it might have been to spend more time nurturing her career as an actress.
Since her departure from school, Willis has been seen on television shows such as The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars.
