Need for Speed! These Celeb Mini-Mes Are Burning Rubber in Their Tiny Cars

We're gonna have to give these kids tickets for being too cute while operating a vehicle
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 23, 2019 09:56 PM

1 of 10

Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make sure that Miles, who turns 2 in May 2020, is riding in style in his red Mercedes-Benz. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Luna Stephens 

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Miles’ sister Luna has a Mercedes of her own, though hers is hot pink and built for nap time. 

3 of 10

Beckett & Boomer Phelps 

Boomer Phelps/ Instagram

Michael Phelps has his boys learning how to drive early in their John Deere four-wheeler. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Asahd Khaled

Asahd Khaled drives a Bentley … even when he’s flying in a private jet

Advertisement

5 of 10

Kulture Kiari 

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset’s baby girl could barely walk, but that didn’t stop her from cruisin’ in her hot pink walker — oops, we mean car.

6 of 10

Kulture Kiari 

Cardi B/ Instagram

When she outgrew her hot pink walker, Cardi B’s daughter upgraded to a shiny, hot pink Rolls Royce. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian gave True a silver Bentley for her 1st birthday, complete with a cuddly co-pilot. True upgraded her ride in July 2019, when her mom got her a sparkly Bentley

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Of course, Kylie Jenner got one for her daughter, too! Now the cousins can go driving together.

Advertisement

9 of 10

North, Saint and Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Instagram

We think a family roadtrip is in order! Kanye West got his daughter, Chicago, a mini neon Mercedes truck to match that of her mom, Kim Kardashian West. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Royalty Brown

Royalty Brown/ Instagram

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, lives up to her name by driving around in a tiny Tesla! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.