Need for Speed! These Celeb Mini-Mes Are Burning Rubber in Their Tiny Cars

Miles Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make sure that Miles, who turns 2 in May 2020, is riding in style in his red Mercedes-Benz.
Luna Stephens
Miles’ sister Luna has a Mercedes of her own, though hers is hot pink and built for nap time.
Beckett & Boomer Phelps
Michael Phelps has his boys learning how to drive early in their John Deere four-wheeler.
Asahd Khaled
Asahd Khaled drives a Bentley … even when he’s flying in a private jet.
Kulture Kiari
Cardi B and Offset’s baby girl could barely walk, but that didn’t stop her from cruisin’ in her hot pink walker — oops, we mean car.
Kulture Kiari
When she outgrew her hot pink walker, Cardi B’s daughter upgraded to a shiny, hot pink Rolls Royce.
True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian gave True a silver Bentley for her 1st birthday, complete with a cuddly co-pilot. True upgraded her ride in July 2019, when her mom got her a sparkly Bentley!
Stormi Webster
Of course, Kylie Jenner got one for her daughter, too! Now the cousins can go driving together.
North, Saint and Chicago West
We think a family roadtrip is in order! Kanye West got his daughter, Chicago, a mini neon Mercedes truck to match that of her mom, Kim Kardashian West.
Royalty Brown
Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, lives up to her name by driving around in a tiny Tesla!