Kelly Ripa, Angelina Jolie and All of the Other Celebs Sending Their Kids Off to College This Fall

Kate Gosselin’s twins, Cara & Mady, are heading off to college this fall, too. Though the proud mom did not say where they’re off to, she did shout them out in a sweet Instagram post on graduation day.

She captioned a photo of her with the girls, “I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????”