Kelly Ripa, Angelina Jolie and All of the Other Celebs Sending Their Kids Off to College This Fall

Better stock up on tissues! Kelly Ripa, Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson are just a few celeb parents getting ready to let their kids leave the nest
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 07, 2019 04:45 PM

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, South Korea's Yonsei University

George Pimentel/WireImage

The oldest son of Angelina Jolie is officially college-bound. Maddox, who just turned 18, will be attending South Korea’s Yonsei University, where he will study bio chemistry. Jolie said that she is “nothing but proud” of her son. 

Lola Consuelos, New York University

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, is heading to NYU in the fall. Both Mom and Dad shared sweet photos of their middle child at her high school graduation.

Simone Johnson, New York University

The Rock/Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got sappy when his daughter Simone graduated high school. He wrote in an Instagram post, “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

Gia Giudice, Rutgers University

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey watched Gia grow up before their very eyes! Now, the high school graduate is off to N.J.’s Rutgers University in the fall. 

Cross Patton, University of Oregon

Big Boi/ Instagram

Cross, who is the son of Outkast’s Big Boi, is joining the football team at the University of Oregon. His dad could not be any prouder: he wrote on Instagram, “Congrats Son ! Cross ‘The Boss’ Patton! Oregon here we come! #GoDucks 🦆.”

Cara & Madelyn Gosselin, Unknown

Kate Gosselin/Instagram

Kate Gosselin’s twins, Cara & Mady, are heading off to college this fall, too. Though the proud mom did not say where they’re off to, she did shout them out in a sweet Instagram post on graduation day.

She captioned a photo of her with the girls, “I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????”

