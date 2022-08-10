Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022

01 of 05 Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter, Maddie jamielynnspears/Instagram "Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," the actress captioned an Instagram of her now-14-year-old daughter posing with a friend.

02 of 05 Tammin Sursok's Daughter, Phoenix Tammin Sursok/Instagram The Pretty Little Liars alum posted an Instagram story of herself, her husband and her daughter cheering in the car to celebrate the 8-year-old's return to school.

03 of 05 Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Daughter, Kaavia Kaavia rocked her classroom-ready hairstyle in an Instagram video posted to her own account. "The beads are beautiful," the little girl tells mom Union, before riding by on a scooter to show off all angles of the new look with "that extra back to school sauce on it."

04 of 05 Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace kramergirl/Instagram Before Jana Kramer sent her kids off for their first days of school, she snapped a few photos to commemorate the day. Jolie smiled with a "First Day of 1st Grade" sign, and Jace held a "Pre K4" version of the same.