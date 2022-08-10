People.com Celebrity Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022 From first graders to freshmen, see stars send off their kids to start the new school year By Staff Author Published on August 10, 2022 11:55 AM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 05 Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter, Maddie jamielynnspears/Instagram "Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," the actress captioned an Instagram of her now-14-year-old daughter posing with a friend. 02 of 05 Tammin Sursok's Daughter, Phoenix Tammin Sursok/Instagram The Pretty Little Liars alum posted an Instagram story of herself, her husband and her daughter cheering in the car to celebrate the 8-year-old's return to school. 03 of 05 Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Daughter, Kaavia Kaavia rocked her classroom-ready hairstyle in an Instagram video posted to her own account. "The beads are beautiful," the little girl tells mom Union, before riding by on a scooter to show off all angles of the new look with "that extra back to school sauce on it." 04 of 05 Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace kramergirl/Instagram Before Jana Kramer sent her kids off for their first days of school, she snapped a few photos to commemorate the day. Jolie smiled with a "First Day of 1st Grade" sign, and Jace held a "Pre K4" version of the same. 05 of 05 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter, Zahara Zahara Jolie-Pitt is off to Spelman College in Atlanta, and her mother shared their excitement on Instagram. The photo shows a smiling Zahara surrounded by her "Spelman sisters," as Jolie wrote, adding her congratulations to all new students enrolling in the historically Black college this year.