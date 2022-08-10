Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022

From first graders to freshmen, see stars send off their kids to start the new school year

By Staff Author
Published on August 10, 2022 11:55 AM
01 of 05

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter, Maddie

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChAcg4kOqpC/ jamielynnspears Verified Anddd just like that, my baby’s in high school👩🏼‍🏫📚✏️😭 *swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don’t take a second of it for granted. 1d
jamielynnspears/Instagram

"Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," the actress captioned an Instagram of her now-14-year-old daughter posing with a friend.

02 of 05

Tammin Sursok's Daughter, Phoenix

Tammin Sursok, celeb kids back to school
Tammin Sursok/Instagram

The Pretty Little Liars alum posted an Instagram story of herself, her husband and her daughter cheering in the car to celebrate the 8-year-old's return to school.

03 of 05

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Daughter, Kaavia

Kaavia rocked her classroom-ready hairstyle in an Instagram video posted to her own account. "The beads are beautiful," the little girl tells mom Union, before riding by on a scooter to show off all angles of the new look with "that extra back to school sauce on it."

04 of 05

Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg4WQkhOnf2/ kramergirl Verified And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre k 4! #firstdayofschool 🖤 4d
kramergirl/Instagram

Before Jana Kramer sent her kids off for their first days of school, she snapped a few photos to commemorate the day. Jolie smiled with a "First Day of 1st Grade" sign, and Jace held a "Pre K4" version of the same.

05 of 05

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter, Zahara

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is off to Spelman College in Atlanta, and her mother shared their excitement on Instagram. The photo shows a smiling Zahara surrounded by her "Spelman sisters," as Jolie wrote, adding her congratulations to all new students enrolling in the historically Black college this year.

