12 Celebs Who Got Caught Posting Shady (and Sweet) Comments on Other Stars' Instagrams

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to share a shirtless throwback, noting the move was “not JUST for vanity” but to remind him that he’s capable of getting back into that kind of shape. Those well-defined abs had on-again girlfriend Katy Perry thinking about some dirty things (relax, we mean her clothes!).

The singer commented, “Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on.” And no, that’s probably not a typo — Brits like her beau sometimes use “me” instead of “my” when the word is unemphasized, so her playful immitation of his accent makes the comment even cuter.