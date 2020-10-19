Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz and Other Celebs You Forgot Were In-Laws
Forget six degrees of separation, did you know that these famous stars were related by marriage?
Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie
The two women are sisters-in-law — though Cameron is tickled by the idea that few people realize it! The Charlies Angels star is married to Benji Madden, while Nicole is married to the musician's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel Madden.
Nicole and Joel were married in 2010, while Cameron and Benji tied the knot a few years later in 2015.
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci
From costars to family! After working together on the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, Tucci was invited to Blunt's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski. It was there that he met Blunt's sister, Felicity, whom he married in 2012.
Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine-Zeta Jones' father-in-law was the late Kirk Douglas. She has been married to his son, Michael Douglas for 20 years.
Following his death, Zeta-Jones also shared a touching tribute to her father-in-law.
“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”
Liam Neeson, Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson
Neeson married actress Vanessa Redgrave's elder daughter, Natasha Richardson, in 1994. The pair remained together until her tragic death in 2009.
Solange Knowles and Jay-Z
When Beyoncé married Jay-Z in 2008, that made her little sister Solange his sister-in-law. The pair has had their ups and downs, but what family hasn't?
Julia Louis Dreyfus and Patrick Fischler
Fischler, who you'll recognize from shows like Mad Men and Once Upon a Time, married Julia Louis Dreyfus's half-sister, Lauren Bowles in 2005.
Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal
Sarsgaard and Maggie married in 2009, but they had already been dating for four years before he appeared alongside Jake in 2005's Jarhead.
In 2014, Jake told George Stroumboulopoulos that he and Sargaard fought on set: "He's my brother-in-law, by the way," Gyllenhaal told the host. "Yeah, we got in a fight. He was dating my sister at the time and we were making a movie together, which was really interesting." Sounds like brothers to us!
Jenny McCarthy and Mark Wahlberg
McCarthy is married to Mark's brother, Donnie Wahlberg, though Mark missed his big brother's 2014 nuptials because it was his daughter's birthday.
Patrick Wilson and Scott Foley
Wilson and Foley have more than just acting in common: They're married to sisters Dagmara and Marika Domińcyzk, respectively. Wilson and Dagmara were college sweethearts who married in 2005.
Foley and Marika told PeopleTV that they met after Dagmara "played matchmaker" while she and Foley were acting in the same play, and introduced them. The pair wed in 2007.
The four shared the screen together in the 2014 film Let's Kill Ward's Wife.
Ashlee Simpson and Diana Ross
Ashlee Simpson married into one iconic family! Her husband, musician Evan Ross, is the son of music legend Diana Ross and brother to actress Tracee Ellis Ross. We can only imagine what a blast Thanksgiving dinner is with these in-laws.
Jessica Simpson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Of course Ashlee and Evan's marriage makes Simpson's big sister Jessica an in-law too. Ross posted a photo with Jessica on Instagram in 2015 captioning it simply, "#sisters."
Blake Lively and Bart Johnson
If you didn't know that the Gossip Girl alum was the sister-in-law of the High School Musical actor, you better get your head in the game!
Johnson has been married to Lively's older sister, Robyn, since 1999 and the pair share three kids together. (Seal, to our knowledge, just happened to hop in for the photo.)
Alison Brie and James Franco
When Alison Brie married Dave Franco in 2017, she got his older brother, James Franco, as an in-law. And being part of the creative fam comes with some perks: that same year, the couple starred in James' film The Disaster Artist together.