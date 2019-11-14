Celebs Who Shared Photos from Their Hospital Beds

Nina Dobrev
Julianne Hough, shared some photos of her pal in the hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction. Nothing a little friendship and a few crystals can’t help!
Will Smith
The former Fresh Prince of Bel Air got up close and personal with his fans when he uploaded a video to YouTube of him getting a colonoscopy.
Miley Cyrus
Hospital chic! Cyrus, who recently announced that she would be having surgery on her vocal cords, posted a photo from an initial visit to the hospital after being admitted for tonsilitis. She repurposed her gown for the occasion.
Shawn East
The former Olympian needed some TLC after she broke her big toe just weeks before giving birth. East was in good spirits, though, captioning this photo, “All is good, just adding a little more swag to my big mama waddle these days.”
Christie Brinkley
The supermodel did what she did best: posed like a pro with her cast after injuring herself while rehearsing for Dancing With the Stars.
Mario Lopez
Lopez shared a photo of his wife (and nurse!), Courtney, taking care of him after he got surgery on his biceps, which he tore while sparring. Ouch!
Busy Phillips
The actress shared a hospital snap after spending the night there in excruciating pain.
“Spent last night at Cedars[-Sinai] after I couldn’t sleep because it felt like there were shards of glass in both my eyes,” she explained. “I have Photo Keratitis from bright lights/sun exposure! WHO EVEN KNEW THAT WAS A THING? 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️”
Kate Beckinsale
The actress shared a selfie from her hospital bed after an overarian cyst ruptured. She wrote, “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly ❤️”
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith was extremely lucky and wanted everyone to know when he posted a selfie from his hospital bed after surviving a heart attack so serious, it’s known as “the Widow Maker.”
“For now, I’m still above ground,” the comedian said on Twitter.
Zac Efron
Efron was in good spirits after tearing his ACL “while shredding the gnar” A.K.A. while skiing. He wrote on Instagram, “All is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever.”
Elle King
The singer also suffered a snow-related injury when she tore her ACL while skiing in Jan. 2019.
Mickey Rourke
The actor shared a shot of himself and his doctor after getting surgery on his nose.
Pink
The mom of two had to take a trip to the E.R. with her daughter, Willow, when she fell off the monkey bars.
“Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild,” she captioned a photo from the hospital, before assuring fans, “She’s fine … Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores.”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The Modern Family star showed off a bandage on his face after having a cancerous mole removed. He cheekily tagged the photo, “#spf75” after thanking his doctor for catching it.
Mel B
If you wanna be my lover, you have got to…come visit me in the hospital!
Mel B had some very special visitors when the rest of the Spice Girls (minus Posh A.K.A. Victoria Beckham) stopped by to pay their pal a visit.
Amy Schumer
The comedian did not have an easy pregnancy. In fact, she ended up in the hospital with hyperemesis gravidarum (a condition characterized by severe nausea throughout your pregnancy).
She wrote on Instagram, “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!”
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
The Dancing With the Stars pro had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury while competing in the show’s 24th season.
Lena Dunham
Dunham is the Queen of Hospital Selfies, but this one is the most tame of the bunch. She captioned this snap, “I do my own stunts” back in 2016.
Chrissy Teigen
The wife of 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive wasn’t quite so lucky when she “cracked a foot bone” while filming Lip Sync Battle in 2015. She still looks glam AF, though!
Lady Gaga
“Altitude Sickness is no Joke,” the singer captioned this photo of herself in an oxygen mask which touring in Denver, Colorado in 2014.
Mariah Carey
MiMi healed her dislocated shoulder in style when she sported a sling in 2013.