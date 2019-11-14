Celebs Who Shared Photos from Their Hospital Beds

When the going gets tough, the tough get to posting their best hospital pics
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 14, 2019 03:56 PM

1 of 22

Nina Dobrev 

Julianne Hough/Instagram

Julianne Hough, shared some photos of her pal in the hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction. Nothing a little friendship and a few crystals can’t help! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Will Smith

Will Smith/Youtube

The former Fresh Prince of Bel Air got up close and personal with his fans when he uploaded a video to YouTube of him getting a colonoscopy

3 of 22

Miley Cyrus 

miley cyrus instagram

Hospital chic! Cyrus, who recently announced that she would be having surgery on her vocal cords, posted a photo from an initial visit to the hospital after being admitted for tonsilitis. She repurposed her gown for the occasion. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Shawn East

Shawn East/ Instagram

The former Olympian needed some TLC after she broke her big toe just weeks before giving birth. East was in good spirits, though, captioning this photo, “All is good, just adding a little more swag to my big mama waddle these days.”

Advertisement

5 of 22

Christie Brinkley 

Christie Brinkley/ Instagram

The supermodel did what she did best: posed like a pro with her cast after injuring herself while rehearsing for Dancing With the Stars. 

6 of 22

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez/ Instagram

Lopez shared a photo of his wife (and nurse!), Courtney, taking care of him after he got surgery on his biceps, which he tore while sparring. Ouch! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Busy Phillips 

The actress shared a hospital snap after spending the night there in excruciating pain.

“Spent last night at Cedars[-Sinai] after I couldn’t sleep because it felt like there were shards of glass in both my eyes,” she explained. “I have Photo Keratitis from bright lights/sun exposure! WHO EVEN KNEW THAT WAS A THING? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Kate Beckinsale 

Kate Beckinsale / Instagram

The actress shared a selfie from her hospital bed after an overarian cyst ruptured. She wrote, “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly ❤️”

Advertisement

9 of 22

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith / Twitter

Kevin Smith was extremely lucky and wanted everyone to know when he posted a selfie from his hospital bed after surviving a heart attack so serious, it’s known as “the Widow Maker.” 

“For now, I’m still above ground,” the comedian said on Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Zac Efron

Efron was in good spirits after tearing his ACL “while shredding the gnar” A.K.A. while skiing. He wrote on Instagram, “All is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Elle King

Elle King/ Twitter

The singer also suffered a snow-related injury when she tore her ACL while skiing in Jan. 2019. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Mickey Rourke 

Mickey Rourke/ Instagram

The actor shared a shot of himself and his doctor after getting surgery on his nose

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Pink

PINK/ Instagram

The mom of two had to take a trip to the E.R. with her daughter, Willow, when she fell off the monkey bars. 

“Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild,” she captioned a photo from the hospital, before assuring fans, “She’s fine … Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Jesse Tyler Ferguson 

The Modern Family star showed off a bandage on his face after having a cancerous mole removed. He cheekily tagged the photo, “#spf75” after thanking his doctor for catching it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Mel B

Mel B / Instagram

If you wanna be my lover, you have got to…come visit me in the hospital! 

Mel B had some very special visitors when the rest of the Spice Girls (minus Posh A.K.A. Victoria Beckham) stopped by to pay their pal a visit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer / Instagram

The comedian did not have an easy pregnancy. In fact, she ended up in the hospital with hyperemesis gravidarum (a condition characterized by severe nausea throughout your pregnancy).

She wrote on Instagram, “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/ Instagram

The Dancing With the Stars pro had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury while competing in the show’s 24th season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Lena Dunham 

Lena Dunham/ Instagram

Dunham is the Queen of Hospital Selfies, but this one is the most tame of the bunch. She captioned this snap, “I do my own stunts” back in 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

The wife of 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive wasn’t quite so lucky when she “cracked a foot bone” while filming Lip Sync Battle in 2015. She still looks glam AF, though! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

“Altitude Sickness is no Joke,” the singer captioned this photo of herself in an oxygen mask which touring in Denver, Colorado in 2014. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/ Twitter

MiMi healed her dislocated shoulder in style when she sported a sling in 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.