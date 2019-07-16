28 of the Most FOMO-Inducing Celeb Honeymoon Photos

From Priyanka and Nick to Gwyneth and Brad, these couples gave us extreme getaway envy
By Lydia Price
July 16, 2019 01:36 PM

SOPHIE AND JOE 

Sophie Turner/Instagram; Joe Jonas/Instagram

The newlyweds headed to a paradise in the Maldives after tying the knot in France this summer. They shared pictures of each other lounging over crystal-clear waters, enjoying sushi and riding bikes on a lush path. However, the most envy-inducing piece of honeymoon content was probably Jonas’ video of himself taking on the resort’s two-story waterslide that lands in the ocean.

VAL AND JENNA

John Parra/GettyImages

Dancing with the Stars pros Chmerkovskiy and Johnson jetted off to St. Lucia to relish in their newlywed bliss in April 2019. Their time on the Caribbean island included staring lovingly at one another as they took advantage of water swings.

KATHARINE AND DAVID 

McPhee and Foster spent their post-wedding days enjoying the waters off the Italian coast earlier this summer.

KARLIE AND JOSHUA 

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Two months after their upstate New York wedding in 2018, Kloss and Kushner embarked on a South African honeymoon. While there, the model got to swim in an infinity pool while watching a baby elephant, thereby giving us a new top entry on our bucket lists.  

LEA AND ZANDY 

Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele and Reich completed one very important honeymoon must-do: making a champagne toast to their union on the beach.

PRIYANKA & NICK 

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Following their month-long wedding celebrations, the newlyweds finally got to relax in the Caribbean in January 2019. In a video Jonas shared of their romantic lodgings, Chopra swung on a beach swing that was tied between two palm trees.

GWYNETH AND BRAD

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow and Falchuk brought their kids along to the Maldives, where they stayed in overwater villas at a luxury resort.

MANDY AND TAYLOR

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith took in the gorgeous Patagonia landscape during their December 2018 trip. “Hiking. Back in my happy place,” the actress wrote about a picture with her hubby by a lake.

AMY AND CHRIS

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer decided to follow her chef husband around Italy for their 2018 honeymoon. “He’s a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So I followed him there,” she said on The Late Show. “And then he was cooking at a festival in Milan … So I’ve just been kind of following him around getting drunk.”

MEGHAN AND DARYL 

Meghan Trainor/Instagram

The singer and her love also opted for a family honeymoon, bringing their crew along to a resort in Bora Bora, where they shared a sweet oceanside smooch.

KALEY AND KARL 

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star and her equestrian husband enjoyed Switzerland’s winter wonderland after tying the knot in 2018.

KELSEA AND MORGAN

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

In 2017, Ballerini and her husband inspired us to put “s’mores on the beach” at the top of our bucket list.

MAREN AND RYAN

Maren Morris/Instagram

Following their lavish wedding in March 2018, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd headed to Bora Bora for a picturesque honeymoon that gave us this sun-kissed photo opp.

JOHN AND CAITLIN

Caitlin McHugh Instagram

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, who wed in February 2018, swapped a tropical honeymoon for a magical one at Walt Disney World.

JULIANNE AND BROOKS

Brooks Laich/Instagram

The newlyweds took in the stunning views  (including each other) as they relaxed by the ocean. 

JULIANNE AND BROOKS (AGAIN)

Brooks Laich/Instagram

“My wife and I – circa 1957,” Laich joked about he and Hough’s old school honeymoon swimsuits. 

PIPPA AND JAMES 

INSTARimages.com

Middleton and Matthews’ adventurous honeymoon included jetting-off on an Australian seaplane and scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge together. 

TARA AND TODD 

Tara Lipinski/ Instagram

Lipinski and Kapostasy stepped straight into paradise in the Maldives. 

EMMY AND SAM 

Sam Esmail/Instagram

The Shameless actress and her Mr. Robot creator love put their photography skills to the test on their Rwandan getaway, which was complete with a safari adventure. 

SAMIRA AND LAUREN 

Source: Lauren Morelli/Instagram

The Orange is the New Black star wed her writer-love in March 2017. The pair jetted off to Italy following the ceremony, and made the most of their travel time with in-flight libations

ENIKO AND KEVIN

Source: Kevin Hart/Instagram

Hart and Parrish found paradise in St. Barts after their August 2016 wedding. They showed off both their love and the amazing landscape in adorable couple photos. 

EVA AND JOSÉ 

Source: Eva Longoria/Instagram

Following their May 2016 nuptials in Mexico, Longoria and Bastón hit up Hong Kong, Cambodia and Thailand. “Matching pajamas? Check! Matching slippers? Check! Got my husband? Check! #HoneyMoon #LunaDeMiel #Love #HusbandAndWife,” the actress captioned a sweet travel pic. 

SOFIA AND JOE

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

The sexiest couple alive headed to Turks and Caicos for the sexiest honeymoon ever following their November 2015 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. We can’t decide which is more scenic: the ocean views or the gorgeous newlyweds.

NIKKI AND IAN

Nikki Reed/Instagram

The couple, who wed in April 2015, took a more-is-more approach to picking their post-vows destination. They enjoyed their first days as newlyweds in Tulum, Mexico, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Salty…sandy…sticky…sunburned. The best,” Reed captioned this shot of her and her hubby lounging on oceanside beds. This does, in fact, appear to be “the best.”

KEIRA AND JAMES

Ramey

What could possibly be better than a private boat ride with the love of your life? That would be being on a boat with the love of your life and a fresh baguette! Knightley and her new rocker husband Righton opted for a romantic trip to the Mediterranean island of Corsica for their 2013 honeymoon, and somehow forgot to invite us.

CHRISSY AND JOHN

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The newlyweds stayed in Italy after their 2013 Lake Cuomo wedding ceremony, heading to Portofino for some beachside bliss. The model rocked a suit from her very own bridal swimwear line during the trip, and we (and certainly Legend) approved.

GABRIELLE AND DWYANE

Gabriell Union/Instagram

The glam pair turned their 2014 honeymoon into a globe-trotting adventure (did you expect any less?). Union and Wade kicked off their trip on a deserted- Maldives island, where the new wife did vacation right and “refused to wear clothes.” Next up was a safari in the Serengeti region of Africa, and then a vacay finale in Seychelles. So … why not us?

KRISTIN AND JAY

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Cavallari told PEOPLE her post-wedding getaway with footballer husband Cutler “was absolutely perfect,” and she has the photographic evidence to back it up. The PDA-friendly couple traveled to Italy for “the most amazing 2 weeks” after tying the knot in 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.

