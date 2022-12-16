Kate Middleton, Tiffani Thiessen, Kris Jenner and More Stars Share Their Adorable Family Holiday Cards

01 of 08 Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their annual holiday card via Instagram on Dec. 13. The flick shows their cute family of five — which includes kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — dressed casually while strolling at Anmer Hall, which is part of the Sandringham estate.

02 of 08 King Charles III and Queen Camilla Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty And in keeping with tradition, King Charles III, also shared his and Queen Camilla's Christmas card with the public. The understated note features a photo of the couple at the Braemar Games — a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year in the Scottish Highlands — taken by royal photographer, Samir Hussein.

03 of 08 Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Shutterfly Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together since 2014, but they only dropped their first-ever Christmas card together this year. "You guys know I LIVE for the holidays! This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out," the famed momager wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!"

04 of 08 Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith Photography by Rebecca Sanabria; Card by Jill Smith Design Fomer Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen did her Christmas card differently. Instead of your typical, "family next to a Christmas tree" shoot, the actress decided to have some fun. The funny holiday card, reminiscent of kitschy true crime posters, stars her husband Brady Smith as well as kids Harper and Holt. The family is pictured standing in height order and looking in the distance while wearing matching red turtlenecks. What truly drives the look home is the background photo of Thiessen donning large glasses while Smith — wispy bangs and mustache prominent — softly cradles her face.

05 of 08 Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Courtesy of the White House For her holiday card with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris gave the opportunity of a lifetime to Alex Berko, a 10th grader at Washington, D.C.'s Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Earlier this year, Berko's visual arts teacher secretly entered him into a contest in which he and the other contestants had to reimagine the vice president's residence in a wintry setting. Berko's design won, and covers the Second Family's holiday card this year.

06 of 08 Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott tori spelling/instagram The Spelling-McDermott family showed up and showed out for their holiday card this year. In an Instagram photo posted on Nov. 21, Tori Spelling proudly showed off her entire brood. "It's my favorite time of year!" Spelling wrote in the caption, signing the greeting from kids Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. "And this year is extra special. We're ALL together! ❤️."