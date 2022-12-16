Kate Middleton, Tiffani Thiessen, Kris Jenner and More Stars Share Their Adorable Family Holiday Cards

From traditional poses to cheeky themes, these celebrities are ready for the 2022 holiday season

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on December 16, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their annual holiday card via Instagram on Dec. 13. The flick shows their cute family of five — which includes kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — dressed casually while strolling at Anmer Hall, which is part of the Sandringham estate.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty

And in keeping with tradition, King Charles III, also shared his and Queen Camilla's Christmas card with the public.

The understated note features a photo of the couple at the Braemar Games — a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year in the Scottish Highlands — taken by royal photographer, Samir Hussein.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble holiday card
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together since 2014, but they only dropped their first-ever Christmas card together this year.

"You guys know I LIVE for the holidays! This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out," the famed momager wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!"

Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith

Tiffani Amber Theissen Holiday card
Photography by Rebecca Sanabria; Card by Jill Smith Design

Fomer Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen did her Christmas card differently. Instead of your typical, "family next to a Christmas tree" shoot, the actress decided to have some fun.

The funny holiday card, reminiscent of kitschy true crime posters, stars her husband Brady Smith as well as kids Harper and Holt. The family is pictured standing in height order and looking in the distance while wearing matching red turtlenecks. What truly drives the look home is the background photo of Thiessen donning large glasses while Smith — wispy bangs and mustache prominent — softly cradles her face.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Alex Berko, 15-year-old who designed Vice President Kamala Harris's holiday card
Courtesy of the White House

For her holiday card with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris gave the opportunity of a lifetime to Alex Berko, a 10th grader at Washington, D.C.'s Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Earlier this year, Berko's visual arts teacher secretly entered him into a contest in which he and the other contestants had to reimagine the vice president's residence in a wintry setting.

Berko's design won, and covers the Second Family's holiday card this year.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling holiday card
tori spelling/instagram

The Spelling-McDermott family showed up and showed out for their holiday card this year. In an Instagram photo posted on Nov. 21, Tori Spelling proudly showed off her entire brood.

"It's my favorite time of year!" Spelling wrote in the caption, signing the greeting from kids Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. "And this year is extra special. We're ALL together! ❤️."

Jenna Bush and Henry Hager

youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ_mUxyCjI Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Their 2022 Christmas Cards
NBC

Jenna Bush Hager went directly for the heartstrings with her holiday image. The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared her card with the the public during a live episode of the show on Dec. 14.

The front features all five members of the family, including her husband, Henry Hager. The back of the card depicts daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura and Poppy Louise giving their little brother Henry "Hal" Harold sweet kisses — a real scene-stealer.

Hoda Kotb

youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ_mUxyCjI Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Their 2022 Christmas Cards
NBC

During the same episode, co-anchor Hoda Kotb also revealed her holiday card, which shows her posing with daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine in front of New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

