How Tom Cruise Saved a Costar on Set — and More Real-Life Celebrity Heroes

The good deed: The former WWE wrestler prevented a suicide

The wrestler (née Harry Smith) recounted his harrowing tale on Facebook. "When driving up 16th Avenue past bowness road in Calgary I saw a girl crying and hanging off the bridge with someone trying to talk to her. I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl," he wrote. "She was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold her. Luckily my years of grappling and self defense I knew how to grab her HARD and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping." The woman told Smith that she had a gun, but the former athlete didn't back down: "I told her 'Miss your not going to move unless I want you to, I'm an expert grappler and your [sic] not going to shoot me. We will get you help life is a precious thing and I'm here to help to help you.'"

Authorities confirmed Smith's account and that the woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. "For me saving someone's life is the greatest accomplishment I've ever made, and meant more than winning any championships in Wrestling," the star wrote in a followup post. "People should never be afraid to ask for help if they need it. And you should never refuse a hand to help somebody in need. Spend time with people that really care about you and love you."