Celebrity The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022 Your favorite stars are already getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of Oct. 31! Take a look at some of the best celebrity costumes from 2022, so far By Kelsie Gibson Published on October 14, 2022 02:54 PM 01 of 05 Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costumes Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner TikTok Teasing her latest episode of "Who's In My Bathroom?" gave Hailey Bieber an excuse to dress up like a witch with pal Kylie Jenner on Oct. 12. "Somehow we ended up here..." Bieber wrote alongside a string of Halloween-related emojis. 02 of 05 Megan Thee Stallion's Halloween Costume Megan Thee Stallion kicked off spooky season on Oct. 1 by donning a pumpkin on her head as she sipped on a drink. The perfect location on the post? Halloween Town! 03 of 05 Doja Cat's Halloween Costume Doja Cat got into the Halloween spirit by donning some black and red lingerie paired with a matching nurse hat. She also set the mood with spooky red lighting. 04 of 05 Doechii's Halloween Costume Singer Doechii channeled her inner Pamela Anderson as she dressed up as the actress from her film Barb Wire. 05 of 05 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Halloween Costume Though Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn technically dressed up for their granddaughter's birthday party, their prince and princess costumes are too cute not to include!