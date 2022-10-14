The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022

Your favorite stars are already getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of Oct. 31! Take a look at some of the best celebrity costumes from 2022, so far 

By
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on October 14, 2022 02:54 PM
01 of 05

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costumes

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Costume for Pizza
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner TikTok

Teasing her latest episode of "Who's In My Bathroom?" gave Hailey Bieber an excuse to dress up like a witch with pal Kylie Jenner on Oct. 12. "Somehow we ended up here..." Bieber wrote alongside a string of Halloween-related emojis.

02 of 05

Megan Thee Stallion's Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off spooky season on Oct. 1 by donning a pumpkin on her head as she sipped on a drink. The perfect location on the post? Halloween Town!

03 of 05

Doja Cat's Halloween Costume

Doja Cat got into the Halloween spirit by donning some black and red lingerie paired with a matching nurse hat. She also set the mood with spooky red lighting.

04 of 05

Doechii's Halloween Costume

Singer Doechii channeled her inner Pamela Anderson as she dressed up as the actress from her film Barb Wire.

05 of 05

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Halloween Costume

Though Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn technically dressed up for their granddaughter's birthday party, their prince and princess costumes are too cute not to include!

