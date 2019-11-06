The singer, who was raised in Miami and whose parents are from Haiti, jumped at the chance to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas and ripped through Haitian immigrant settlements.

“When I first heard about the storm, I was shocked looking at the footage on television,” Derulo told PEOPLE. “I wanted to get over there as soon as I could.”

Derulo traveled to the Bahamas on Oct. 5 and 6 with volunteers from CORE, Sean Penn’s relief organization, and his own foundation, Just For You. The two organizations partnered for the star’s trip, where he visited CORE recovery programs, clearing debris and spending time at Haitian settlements.

“I feel like people don’t know exactly how bad it is,” said Derulo. “When you think about the Bahamas, you don’t really think about devastation. You don’t think about it being a place where anything negative can happen because all you think of is paradise. Everything is gone. It’s surreal and it reminds you of a movie, like what the apocalypse looks like.”

Once he got there and interacted with the communities, he was inspired by the strength Bahamians had while dealing with the devastating aftermath of the hurricane.

“The work is nowhere near done,” Derulo added. “But their mentality is not about being upset about what happened.”

“It’s about ‘How do we get up?’ As opposed to ‘Everything is gone.’ It’s inspiring.”