Celebrity Galentine's Day Parties That Will Inspire You to Throw Your Own

01 of 08 Kylie Jenner's Painting Party Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2) In 2020, the makeup mogul went above and beyond for Galentine's Day — a spin on the love-filled holiday created on the show Parks and Recreation. Jenner celebrated her friendships with artistic flair. Guests received blank canvases decorated with notes inviting them to express their creativity. Jenner shared a photo of the message "Paint with your [heart]" written on a card and tied to an easel with a big pink bow. The hostess shared a snap of her friend's heart-shaped Chanel handbag illustration and the pink finger painting completed by her then-2-year-old daughter Stormi.

02 of 08 Kylie Jenner's Custom Treats Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day lunch. Kylie Jenner/Instagram Jenner's Galentine's Day spirit didn't stop at the canvas though. As she surrounded herself with her closest confidantes, she also surrounded them with sweet snacks, like pink chocolate-covered strawberries. For the table's place settings, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister added a personal touch that surely warmed the hearts of her guests. Each plate held a heart-shaped lollipop, a rose, a bear-shaped candy container and a note written by Jenner. "I [love] you because…of the way you are always there for me," read the card atop a plate for Jenner's friend Yris Palmer. Stassie Karanikolaou's message said, "I [love] you because…you make me smile when I forget how to." Even Jenner herself received a note: "I [love] you because…you see the beauty in everything."

03 of 08 Lizzo's Piercing Party Lizzo/TikTok (2) Liven up your Galentine's Day with a bold group activity à la Lizzo, who treated her team to a very "Special" activity in February 2022. On TikTok, the singer shared that she was hosting a "piercing party" to show her love on the heartfelt holiday: "They've been working so hard lately," she captioned one video of a friend getting a nose piercing. Lizzo documented various members of her squad getting their ears, noses and belly buttons blinged out. They even donned Valentine's Day-themed outfits: the Grammy winner, who can be seen in the video getting her ears pierced, hosted the party in purple velvet lingerie and styled her pink wig in heart-shaped pigtails. In a separate TikTok, Lizzo flaunted her festive fashion sense. "HAPPY GALENTIMES TO MY HOES & HOETTES," she wrote in the caption.

04 of 08 Kris Jenner's Intimate Dinner with Friends From left: Lori Loughlin, Tammy Hughes Gustavson, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kym Douglas. Kym Douglas/instagram There's no better way to show your love than to remind your friends you have their backs. In 2022, Kris Jenner hosted a darling Galentine's Day dinner for her circle of friends complete with themed decor and giant heart-shaped Kylie Cosmetics boxes. One of the party guests, Kym Douglas, expressed her profound appreciation for Jenner's gesture and loving support on Instagram. Alongside the post, Douglas wrote that 2022 would mark her "first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years," since she'd recently lost her husband, Jerry Douglas, in November 2021. "My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner's," she continued in the caption, adding shoutouts to fellow party attendees Corey Gamble, Lori Loughlin and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, who feature in the photos. "Now I am not dreading V day," Douglas' post read. "I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book📖. Love comes in many different forms. 💗"

05 of 08 The Nader Sisters' Glam Time Krissy Saleh The party doesn't have to be the only main event! Show love for your besties by dolling up together before embarking on your Galentine's Day adventure. Whether you're swapping skincare tips or giving outfit advice, you'll be hyping each other up the whole way through. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader gave PEOPLE an exclusive look into her pre-party prep time spent with her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane. The Nader girls got ready for the Clarins' 2023 Galentine's Day event in Los Angeles and divulged details from their glam session. "Getting ready is half the fun, especially when we are all together jamming to music and borrowing each other's products," said Brooks. She added that though all four sisters have their own "unique styles," they still borrow pieces from each other's wardrobes (especially since they all wear the same size shoes). Luckily, with the whole night still ahead of you and your team, you'll only make more memories once the final glosses are complete. "Getting everyone out the door on time is always a challenge," Brooks noted of her family's pre-soirée routine. "But we made it happen and even managed to snap some pics on the way."

06 of 08 Blake Lively's Love-Themed Outfit Anna Webber/Getty No matter what you do to celebrate Galentine's Day, make sure you do it in style. While there are many fashion avenues to explore, you can't go wrong when you dress on theme, like Blake Lively did at her Galentine's Day event with L'Oréal Paris in February 2017. The star stunned in a silk SemSem minidress dotted all over with pink and red heart shapes. The chiffon ensemble's subtle sequin embellishments kept her sparkling throughout the event, which celebrated the lovely holiday and the launch of L'Oréal Paris Paints + Colorista. The Gossip Girl alumna stepped onto the fittingly pink carpet in studded Christian Louboutin heels, and she even accessorized with a heart-shaped braid so that she embodied the holiday from every angle.

07 of 08 Jenna Dewan Celebrates Women Self-love is never a bad way to celebrate Galentine's Day, and it's especially sweet if you've got friends to love themselves alongside you. Take it from Jenna Dewan: In 2019, the actress joined her "amazing tribe" of women to show their appreciation for womanhood. On Instagram, the actress shared photos from her day spent with jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche and several other Galentine's Day-loving ladies. "So important to take some time to be with girlfriends, love on ourselves, connect deeply with our bodies and have FUN….! Happy Galentines💕," Dewan captioned the post, which featured a video of someone leading what appears to be a meditation on wellness.