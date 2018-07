'I Farted in Front of My Crush': 10 Hilariously Amazing Tales of Celebrity Flirting Fails

Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter all about her failed attempt to hook up with the actor when she ran into him at a party. “I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’”

“I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” she continued. “He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this.’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?'”

When Haddish told the story again on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she reiterated that she didn’t want her humor to distract from her real romantic intentions. “I don’t know if he thought I was playing, but I was dead serious,” she said.