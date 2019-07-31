Celeb Copycats! These Famous Family Members Played the Same Roles

Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks
Won’t you be my … father? Hilarity ensued when one Twitter user noticed that Tom Hanks and his son have shhared one seriously classic cardigan: The Oscar-winning star is set to play Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, while son Colin also played the role, only on an episode of Drunk History.
Mark Conseulos & Michael Consuelos
Did Mark Consuelos rent a time machine to play a younger version of himself? Seems totally plausible, but no! His son, Michael Consuelos, stepped in to play the younger version of his Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge.
Laurie Metcalf & Zoey Perry
Perry and Metcalf are playing the same role on two series that take place decades apart. How’s that possible? Well, Metcalf played Sheldon’s mom, Mary Cooper, on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and Zoey Perry takes on the same role, only in the prequel, Young Sheldon.
Tina Fey & Alice Richmond
Who better to play the younger version of Tina Fey’s 30 Rock Character, Liz Lemon, than the younger version of Fey herself? Fey’s daughter has her mom’s facial expressions down.
Anne Hathaway & Kate Macauley Hathaway
When Anne Hathaway got the role of Fantine in Les Miserables, she instantly felt a connection. Hathway’s mom was the understudy for the part in the first U.S. national tour of the stage production. Hathway said of the part, “it was in my blood, in my DNA, it was a family legacy.” And who can deny that after she won an Oscar for her performance?
Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer
Just give her the Oscar now: Gummer played a younger version of her legendary mother as Lila in Evening.
Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri Martino
Susan Sarandon won an Oscar for her role in the crime drama Dead Man Walking, which she shared with her daughter, Eva Amurri Martino.
Dascha Polanco & Dasany Kristal Gonzalez
When they needed someone to play a younger version of Dascha Polanco’s character, Daya, in Orange is the New Black, they looked to her real-life daughter, Dasany.
Julia Roberts & Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts, walkin’ down the street! Okay, so she may not be playing the same role as her famous aunt, but the star certainly knew what she was doing when she wore her aunt’s iconic outfit from Pretty Woman on Halloween.
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood
The good, the bad and the wait a minute—Scott Eastwood made everyone do a double take when he dressed as his father’s character from the famous western, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.