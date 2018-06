The Celeb Guide to Handling an Unexpected Run-in with Your Ex

Laugh it off and pose for pics! Days after Amabile was sent home during the premiere of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, the Chicago grocery store owner got a second chance to make a good impression on the reality star when the pair ran into each other in his hometown.

“Look who I found @bkoof and watermelon swim trunks,” the fan-favorite contestant wrote on social media alongside a picture of the pair smiling together at Bloomingdale’s.