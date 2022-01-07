The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
See which of your favorite stars are headed down the aisle
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann
The former Counting On star announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Wissmann, and "She said YES!!!!"
"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," he captioned his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6. "I love you!!" he added.
Duggar first introduced Wissmann as his girlfriend in October 2021 on Instagram, saying that he's "never been so happy."
"Never felt so blessed!!" Duggar continued in the post's caption before adding, "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann"
Sasha Spielberg & Harry McNally
Steven Spielberg's daughter Sasha is engaged to famous restaurateur Keith McNally's son Harry, an artist/designer based in New York City. Keith announced the news on Instagram on Jan. 3, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"
The Oscar-winning director shares Sasha, who is a singer/actress by the stage name Buzzy Lee, with his actress wife, Kate Capshaw.
Back in July, Sasha shared a photo on Instagram cozied up to Harry, joking in the caption, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."
Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle
The couple, who have been dating since 2018, are planning to marry, PEOPLE confirmed on Jan. 4.
A source said that Donald Trump's oldest son and the former Fox News host-turned-political aide are engaged. "Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families," the source added.
It's unclear when the couple got engaged. No date has been set for the wedding, according to a source.
Guilfoyle seemed to hint at the news in the caption of an Instagram post made on New Year's Day. The slideshow of images showed her and Don Jr., where she looked to be wearing a large diamond on her ring finger.
"Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," she wrote. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."
Guilfoyle has been dating Don Jr. since around the time his ex-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March 2018. Don Jr. has five kids with Vanessa — Donald III, Kai Madison, Spencer Frederick, Tristan Milos and Chloe Sophia — and Guilfoyle shares a son, Ronan, with ex-husband Eric Villency. She was also previously married to now-California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka were recently subpoenaed in the New York attorney general's office ongoing civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization and its executives committed fraud.
Tom D'Agostino & Danielle Rollins
D'Agostino got down on one knee on New Year's Eve.
The reality regular proposed to girlfriend Rollins at their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on his birthday. Rollins celebrated the engagement news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her massive new ring. The couple has been dating for four years.
"Woke up like this," the interior designer captioned the picture, which featured her emerald-cut Ceylon sapphire ring flanked by two diamonds.
"I have been waiting my entire life to meet someone like Danielle and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," D'Agostino, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband, said in a statement.
The engagement occurred exactly five years after his New Year's Eve wedding to de Lesseps. The former couple wed in 2016 and called it quits in August 2017, after seven months of marriage.
Jennifer Ashton & Tom Werner
The ABC News chief medical correspondent and doctor got engaged to television producer and businessman Werner on New Year's Eve. The couple has been dating for a year.
"From the moment they met they were soulmates," a close friend of the couple told PEOPLE on Jan. 3. Ashton and Werner were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend and hit it off immediately.
On Dec. 31, the pair were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date, when Werner suddenly popped the question.
"I said yes!" Ashton shared on Instagram along with a photo of the happy couple.
The physician, author and TV correspondent is a mother to her two children, son Alex and daughter Chloe, whom she shared with late ex-husband Robert C. Ashton. Werner is a father to three adult children from a previous marriage.
Steve Lodge & Janis Carlson
Lodge is an engaged man again, this time to girlfriend Carlson. The retired police officer, who ran for governor of California in the Gavin Newsom recall election this past September, popped the question to Carlson in December, PEOPLE exclusively reported on Jan. 3.
Their engagement came just three months after news broke that Lodge and his former fiancée Vicki Gunvalson, of Real Housewives of Orange County fame, had split. The two got engaged in April 2019 after three years together.
"I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed," Lodge said in a statement. "We will be married in April 2022."
"We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.
Janis is a third grade school teacher in Orange County. The two have been dating since September, and went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day. This will be his fourth marriage and her first.