The former Counting On star announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Wissmann, and "She said YES!!!!"

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," he captioned his slideshow of images from the stunning proposal on Jan. 6. "I love you!!" he added.

Duggar first introduced Wissmann as his girlfriend in October 2021 on Instagram, saying that he's "never been so happy."

"Never felt so blessed!!" Duggar continued in the post's caption before adding, "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann"