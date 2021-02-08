The Green Bay Packers quarterback surprised fans with news of his engagement in his virtual acceptance speech for most valuable player during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," said Rodgers, 37, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

His fiancée is actress Woodley, 29, whom he's been quietly dating since late last year.

"They are very happy together," a source told PEOPLE. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"