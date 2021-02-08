The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for these happy couples
Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surprised fans with news of his engagement in his virtual acceptance speech for most valuable player during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.
"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," said Rodgers, 37, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."
His fiancée is actress Woodley, 29, whom he's been quietly dating since late last year.
"They are very happy together," a source told PEOPLE. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"
Kevin Love & Kate Bock
'Love' is in the air! The NBA star popped the question to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model on Jan. 31, the pair announced on Instagram.
"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night," Bock wrote, sharing a close-up of her diamond engagement ring.
The model celebrated her 33rd birthday the night before getting engaged.
The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward shared the happy news on his Instagram as well, writing, "'Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.' My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life."
Will Kopelman & Alexandra Michler
The businessman, who was previously married to Drew Barrymore, is engaged to girlfriend Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development.
"Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous *engaged* brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be!" his sister, writer and actress Jill Kargman, shared on Instagram on Jan. 31.
Kopelman, whose father Arie L. Kopelman is the former President and COO of Chanel, also shared the news on his Instagram. "Love you love you love you love you 1/30/2021 💍," he wrote alongside the same black-and-white shot of the pair.
Samantha Barks & Alex Stoll
The British theatre actors are engaged, they announced on Feb. 1.
"Like Beyoncé... but with an F 💍❤️," Barks wrote on Instagram. The couple appeared together in the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical.
Stoll also shared the happy news on his Instagram. "One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe ❤️," he captioned a shot of himself getting down on one knee to pop the question.
Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans
On Jan. 31, the Big Brother alumni announced their engagement on Instagram along with a YouTube video of the romantic proposal, which took place on the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Jan. 10.
"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. ♥️ 1.10.2021 'If it's meant to be, it'll be,'" Rummans, 29, captioned her post. "Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."
In his own post, Crispen, 25, included a photo of himself popping the question while surrounded by roses. "The greatest day of my life. ❤️ WE'RE ENGAGED!" he began.
"@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth," Crispen continued. "I'll love you to infinity and beyond."
Mitch Trubisky & Hillary Gallagher
The Chicago Bears quarterback popped the question to girlfriend Gallagher, the private Pilates instructor revealed on Instagram on Jan. 26.
Gallagher, who also works in marketing, announced the exciting news with a series of photos and videos from the big day, along with a close-up shot of her glistening diamond ring.
The athlete popped the question at The Breakers in Palm Beach, a luxury resort in Florida.
"Fiancé 💍 Can't wait to spend forever with my soulmate," Gallagher captioned her post.
Derrick Kosinski & Nicole Gruman
The Challenge star proposed to his girlfriend, a registered nurse, he revealed on Instagram on Jan. 20.
Sharing a photo of the pair in a snowy wood, Kosinski, 37, wrote, "Ready for the next chapter...I love you."
The Challenge Mania podcast host popped the question to Gruman, 26, in Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia, where the couple likes to go hiking, they told Us Weekly.
Joel Kinnaman & Kelly Gale
The Suicide Squad star and the Victoria's Secret model are engaged, they shared on Instagram on Jan. 18.
"She said no. Jus kiddin..." Kinnaman, 41, jokingly captioned a photo of himself down on one knee.
Gale, 25, also confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a shot of the couple sharing a kiss atop a cliff overlooking the coast.
"Yours forever❤️," she captioned the shot.
Tayla Parx & Shirlene Quigley
"Thank U, Next" co-writer Parx has popped the question! The singer-songwriter's now-fiancée, choreographer Quigley, announced the happy news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Jan. 14.
"From the first week we met, I knew you would be in my life forever 😭💕🌷💍," Quigley, 36, captioned a slideshow of photos taken shortly after Tayla (née Taylor Monét Parks), 27, proposed.
"Safe to say, I said 'YES;' and I am no longer single, lol. @Taylaparx you're my forever. I love you and I'm thankful for our friendship, love and future. ✨🤸🏽♀️🧚🏽♀️"
Mookie Betts & Brianna Hammonds
The Los Angeles Dodgers player proposed to his girlfriend of 15 years, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Jan. 8.
"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," Betts, 28, told PEOPLE. "Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife. "
Hammonds, 26, and Betts met in middle school, in seventh and eighth grade, respectively. The couple shares one child together, a daughter they welcomed in November 2018.
The athlete popped the question with a radiant cut, 7-carat diamond in Nashville, staging an elaborate ruse to surprise his girlfriend when he got down on one knee.
Betts added, "Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man."
Toni Pressley & Marta Vieira da Silva
The Florida-based Orlando Pride players — part of the National Women's Soccer League — are engaged! The pair shared the happy news on Jan. 4, after several years of dating.
"Yes 🥰," Pressley, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the couple posing with engagement rings. The photos were taken by Jeremy Reper and his assistant Joe Petro at Fit2Row Orlando.
Marta, 34, shared the same photos along with a third, writing, "This is another chapter of the story that we are writing together." She also wrote the caption in her native Portuguese.
Nilsa Prowant & Gus Gazda
For the pregnant Floribama Shore's 27th birthday, her boyfriend Gus had a very special gift in mind: An engagement ring!
"On cloud nine 💍 The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant wrote of the special moment on Jan. 2. on Instagram. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."
"Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one," she continued. "You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let’s plan a wedding."
In December, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together — a baby boy — due in May 2021.
Caroline Stanbury & Sergio Carrallo
Nearly one year after her divorce, the Ladies of London alumna is engaged!
The reality star announced on Instagram on Jan. 2. that boyfriend Carrallo, a former pro soccer player for Real Madrid, popped the question.
“So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all ! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES ! @sergiocarrallo 💍👰♀️💗” she wrote alongside a video and photos of the special moment during a recent trip to the Himalayas.
“5400 meters up in the Holy lakes my new journey is just beginning. SHE SAID YESSS!!” the athlete captioned his own post.
Stanbury was previously married to Cem Habib for 17 years.