They Put a Ring On It! All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2020 — So Far

The secret’s out — Anna Faris is engaged!

The actress’s Mom costar Allison Janney revealed the happy news to Us, sharing that Faris and Barrett have “been engaged for a long time.”

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” Janney told the outlet.

Faris and Barrett hit it off while working on her film Overboard, and began dating in 2017.

This will be the actress’s third marriage: she was previously married to Chris Pratt — with whom she shares son Jack, 7 — for eight years before they split in August 2017, and to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.