They Put a Ring On It! All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2020 — So Far

Molly Bernard & Hannah Lieberman
The Younger star and her girlfriend announced their engagement on Jan. 14.
“We said YES!” Bernard captioned the smiling selfie on Instagram, which featured the couple as well as their dog, Henry. The shot offered a glimpse at the Chicago Med actress’s uniquely shaped sparkler, which appeared to feature a large center diamond topped with a half halo.
Anna Faris & Michael Barrett
The secret’s out — Anna Faris is engaged!
The actress’s Mom costar Allison Janney revealed the happy news to Us, sharing that Faris and Barrett have “been engaged for a long time.”
“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” Janney told the outlet.
Faris and Barrett hit it off while working on her film Overboard, and began dating in 2017.
This will be the actress’s third marriage: she was previously married to Chris Pratt — with whom she shares son Jack, 7 — for eight years before they split in August 2017, and to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
The Total Bellas star revealed on Jan. 3 that the former Dancing with the Stars pro proposed during a romantic trip to France in November — and she said yes!
“We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” she shared on Instagram.
Chigvintsev shared the same photos, adding, “You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”
The pair met as partners on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after Bella and John Cena called off their engagement last year.
Amanda Garcia & Ray
The Challenge and Are You the One? star announced on Jan. 13 that her boyfriend, a barber named Ray, popped the question.
“I said yassss!” Garcia, who is expecting the couple’s first child, captioned a set of photos documenting the proposal.
She also announced the news on Twitter, keeping it short and sweet: “I’m engaged bitch.”
Martha Hunt & Jason McDonald
The model revealed some exciting news on Jan. 8 — that she and her photographer boyfriend Jason McDonald are engaged!
“i have a secret…” Hunt captioned a trio of photos, which featured her new engagement ring as well as shots of the couple on vacation in Harbour Island, Bahamas.
The pair reportedly met on a photo shoot in 2015.
Peter Facinelli & Lily Anne Harrison
The Nurse Jackie alumnus popped the question to his actor/writer girlfriend while vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico, over the holidays.
PEOPLE exclusively announced the happy news on Jan. 2, revealing that the Twilight star proposed over a romantic candlelit beach dinner just before the new year.
“Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring,” Facinelli’s rep told PEOPLE. The actor was previously married to Jennie Garth, and the exes share three daughters together.
Natalia Vodianova & Antoine Arnault
The model and her longtime love are getting ready to tie the knot!
Vodianova announced the news that she and the Berluti CEO — who is the son of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH and the world’s second-richest man, according to Forbes — were engaged with an intimate selfie on Instagram on New Year’s Eve.
“This year has been beautiful and very memorable 💫😇2020 here we come 💍♥️😍 Can’t wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault 💑🎩👰🏼” Vodianova captioned the post. The pair have been together since 2011 and share two sons, in addition to Vodianova’s three children from a previous marriage.