Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

01 of 05 Fred White Rob Verhorst/Redferns On Jan. 1, it was announced that Earth, Wind and Fire's Fred White had died at the age of 67. "Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine White, wrote on Instagram alongside images of Fred playing the drums and posing with the six-time Grammy-winning group. In his tribute, Verdine also referenced EWF star Maurice White and lead vocalist Roland Bautista, who died in 2016 and 2012 respectively, along with former manager Monte Keith White, who died in 2020, and wrote that Fred now "joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁"

02 of 05 Chris Ledesma Chris Ledesma/Instagram During a Jan. 1 episode of The Simpsons, the series announced the death of music editor Chris Ledesma, who worked on more than 700 episodes of the series from its 1989 premiere to mid-2022. He was 64. His death was announced in a tribute which showed an animated Ledesma sitting between Homer and Marge Simpson on the family's iconic orange couch with the text: "In loving memory of Chris Ledesma." Across social media, Ledesma's Simpsons coworkers expressed gratitude for his time on the beloved animated series after his death. Showrunner Matt Selman wrote, "Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons."

03 of 05 Gangsta Boo Maury Phillips/Getty The Memphis rapper and member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia died on Jan. 1 at age 43, group member DJ Paul confirmed to PEOPLE. Gangsta Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. at a Memphis home on New Year's Day, Variety reported at the time. Celebrities on social media swiftly began to react to the news of Boo's untimely passing, sharing tributes to the rapper and her career. "She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves," wrote DJ Kiana Fitzgerald. "Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators."

04 of 05 James 'Buster' Corley Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72. Corely died at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA. The Dallas Police Department said a man with the same name was found at the residence with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," per various reports. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Corley's family later confirmed to WFAA that the victim identified by police was the Dave & Buster's co-founder. "Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," his daughter Kate said in her statement, adding, "The family asks for privacy during this time."