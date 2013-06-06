Just Like Dad

From Camden Lachey to the Beckham boys, see how these celeb kids are a cute chip off the ol' block
By Nancy Mattia
Updated June 06, 2013

NICK & CAMDEN LACHEY

Credit: Courtesy of Tide

Is there anything sweeter than a 4-week-old in a onesie that matches his dad's football jersey? The adorable infant scores a fashion touchdown for the singer's favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Oct. 11, 2012.

BRAD PITT & KNOX JOLIE-PITT

Credit: FameFlynet

The 4½-year-old channels his actor dad's swagger, shades and sartorial style on a Feb. 14 visit to L.A.'s Natural History Museum.

DAVID, BROOKLYN, ROMEO & CRUZ BECKHAM

Credit: Victor Decolongon/Getty

For the soccer superstar's final game with the L.A. Galaxy at their home stadium last December, sons Brooklyn, 14, Romeo, 10, and Cruz, 8, wear uniforms emblazoned with dad's "23" and join in a presentation to mark his six-year career with the team.

MIKE & LUCA COMRIE

Credit: BroadImage

Have pacifier, will score. While mom Hilary Duff (not pictured) watches, the 1-year-old son of former NHL star Mike Comrie shows off his hockey skills April 2 in an L.A. park.

NICK, MONROE & MOROCCO CANNON

Credit: Courtesy of Nick Cannon

Hares to you, dad! The 2½-year-old twins are bunnies off the old block as they join the America's Got Talent host – in full Easter rabbit regalia – March 31 in L.A.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, GIDEON SCOTT & HARPER GRACE BURTKA-HARRIS

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Splash News Online

The family that wears shades together, stays together! The How I Met Your Mother star and partner David Burtka prepare their 2½-year-old twins for a glare-free pony ride May 13 at a Brentwood, Calif., farmers' market. (Notice, too, how each twin's outfit matches their dads!)

TOM & JOHN BRADY

Credit: Matt Stone/Boston Herald/Splash News Online

The 5-year-old, sporting a New England Patriots jersey and cap, catches some affection from his quarterback dad last summer in Foxboro, Mass.

GAVIN, KINGSTON & ZUMA ROSSDALE

Credit: Flynet

You've been framed! Six-year-old Kingston and 4-year-old Zuma are as red-y as their rocker dad for the January 2011 Gnomeo amp Juliet premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

